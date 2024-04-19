Celebrating Mother Earth – Weekend Events for April 19-21

Earth Day is Monday, April 22, so this weekend is chock full of fun, educational, and service-to-the-planet events for the whole family. But there are some other great items on our Buzz calendar, too…so scroll on down to see what’s in store for your lovely spring weekend.

Earth Day Celebrations

A Conversation on Climate Change and Activism with Jane Fonda and Dr. Naomi Oreskes – Friday, 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Join lifelong activist and two-time Academy Award® winner Jane Fonda for a conversation with world-renowned earth scientist at Harvard, Dr. Naomi Oreskes, about the impact of storytelling through film, climate change, the powerful forces working to undermine solutions, and how we can get to a just, sustainable, green economy.

Plantstock

Friday-Sunday – See schedule for specific event times – Philosophical Research Society

A three day festival celebrating flora in all its splendor and inspiration…including workshops, lectures & panel discussions, concerts, screenings, book talks, a live podcast recording, a magic lantern show, groovy listening lounge, local plant based food and crafts vendors, local nursery pop-ups, and more!

Friends of the Los Angeles River (FOLAR) Habitat Restore & Renew

Saturday – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm – Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve

Join FoLAR and other volunteers to help remove invasive plant species, learn about the impact of invasive species on the environment with California Native Plant Society, create and take home hand-made seedballs using native plant species, and enjoy a nature walk and bird watching along the Reserve with San Fernando Valley Audubon Society and FoLAR educators.

Earth Day at Griffith Park Bird Sanctuary

Saturday – 8:30 am-11:00 am – Griffith Park Bird Sanctuary

Join the Department of Recreation and Parks, Friends of Griffith Park, and the Los Angeles Parks Foundation for a day of planting native plants, removing evasive plants, and cleaning out catch basins.

Memorial Library Earth Day Celebration

Saturday – 12:00-4:00 pm – Memorial Branch Library

Join the Memorial Branch Teens Recycling for Change project to learn about composting and recycling at home, enjoy family fun activities, and more!

Earth Day at the Natural History Museum

Sunday – 11:00 am-3:00 pm – Natural History Museum

Includes hands-on activities, up-close encounters with NHM scientists showcasing behind-the-scenes Museum collections, a scavenger hunt, live musical performances, and more. Nickelodeon will also be on sharing the Science of Spongebob and a character visit from the beloved series.

Friends of the LA River (FOLAR) Earth Day Extravaganza

Sunday – 12:00 pm-4:00 pm – Lewis McAdams Riverfront Park

FoLAR’s first-ever Earth Day Extravaganza will feature hands-on eco learning activities, an eco-inspired art activity, FoLAR’s LA River Rover (a 38-foot mobile visitor and education center with interactive and interpretive exhibits), local food trucks, live music, an eco-friendly marketplace, and tables with FoLAR partners like KCRW and Elysian Valley Art Collective.

A Few Other Highlights

LA Times Festival of Books

Saturday & Sunday – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm – University of Southern California

The nation’s largest literary event is back with one-on-one conversations, exciting panels, readings by your favorite authors, musical performances, TV and moving screenings, and so much more!

Gay Men’s Chorus of LA Free Community Concert

Saturday – 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm – First Congregational Church of Los Angeles

A free concert featuring highlights of GMCLA’s 2024 season.

13th Annual Get Lit Classic Poetry Slam

Saturday – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Ebell of Los Angeles

Young poets from schools throughout CA will perform classic poems and original spoken word response pieces for a panel of esteemed judges.

10th Annual Bob Baker Day Festival

Sunday – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm – Los Angeles State Historic Park

Join the Bob Baker Marionette Theater and other local organizations such as the Hollywood Heritage and the Velaslavasay Panorama for all-day festivities, puppet shows, games, and more to celebrate Bob Baker’s 100th Birthday and the much beloved BBMT’s 60th Anniversary. This year’s Grand Marshal for the event is Sid Krofft, the Grandfather of Puppetry, who will kick off the festivities with a whole host of other special guests.

Movies

Friday

Fright Night & Night of the Creeps (Double Feature) – 6:30 pm – New Beverly Cinema

Parajanov: The Last Spring & The Color of Pomegranates – 7:30 – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – 11:59 pm – New Beverly Cinema

Saturday

3:10 to Yuma – 2:00 pm – New Beverly Cinema

Fright Night & Night of the Creeps (Double Feature) – 6:30 pm – New Beverly Cinema

Up in Smoke – 7:30 pm – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Nice Dreams

Sunday

3:10 to Yuma – 2:00 pm – New Beverly Cinema

Slash/Back – 2:00 pm – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Fright Night & Night of the Creeps (Double Feature) – 6:30 pm – New Beverly Cinema

On the Waterfront – 7:30 pm – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

And don’t forget – these are only some of the events you’ll find on our big Buzz calendar. Check it out for more happenings of all kinds this weekend…and every day of the week to come.