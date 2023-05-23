Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Congratulations! New Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council Representatives!

The Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council election results are in!

The Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council election results are in! All five Hancock Park residents who ran were elected! Association President Cindy Chvatal-Keane is now the director for the “At -Large Seat,” which represents all neighborhoods within the Greater Wilshire area. Hancock Park will be represented by Jennifer DeVore, with David Trainer as her alternate. Benny Rosenberg will represent Religious Institutions within the GWNC area, and Mark Alpers will be the alternate representative for ‘Other-NonProfit’ seat representing all non-profits in Greater Wilshire. A huge thank you to everyone who voted!

The Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council speaks to city government on behalf of all the diverse groups that make up our local community — geographic areas, homeowners, renters, educators, business, religious, and non-profit interests. GWNC is the organization that tells the city what we want and need, and it thrives on strong, competing visions of how we can influence City Council offices and municipal departments. GWNC directors are elected every two years by the people who live and work here. Members are the voice of the public. They have a vision for our neighborhoods and want to make a difference in land use, transportation, sustainability, and emergency preparedness. We are here and want to hear from you!

