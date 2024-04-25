Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Larchmont Village News

LADWP Projects Close Neighborhood Streets

By Patricia Lombard

For the past several weeks, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has been working in the Larchmont Village neighborhood to replace the water main on Windsor Blvd. from Melrose Ave. to Beverly Blvd.

According to a notice sent to residents, the DWP is replacing the existing water main, installed in 1921, with a new water main that will improve the reliability in the area. Customers may experience some interruption in service. Those driving through the neighborhood should use caution and consideration for residents as everyone is inconvenienced by construction and street closures but these infrastructure improvement projects are sorely needed.

DWP estimated the project will take approximately 8 weeks to complete.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is replacing the water main on Windsor Blvd. from Melrose Ave. to Beverly Blvd. in Larchmont Village.

In Hancock Park, residents of Muirfield Road between Third Street and 4th Street have been living with a major LADWP project for months. Last August, we reported on the Muirfield and 3rd Water Pressure Regulator Rehabilitation Project when LADWP officials presented their plan to replace an old water pressure regulator at the GWNC meeting.

LADWP graphic showing where work will take place to replace a water pressure regulator and vault near 3rd and Muirfield.

According to Amgad Farag, project engineer for LADWP, a water pressure regulator is a device that reduces the pressure of incoming water from city pipes so that it can enter homes at a more “manageable” pressure that provides safer and more reliable service for residential customers.  Farag said the pressure regulator currently located near 3rd and Muirfield was installed in 1932, so it’s definitely time to replace the pipes, valves, and vault in that location with more modern equipment that can better handle today’s increased water usage.

At the time, officials said the project should be completed by January 2024. According to local signs, work is expected to continue through June 30.

In Hancock Park, Muirfield Road in south of 3rd Street is still closed to local traffic.
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard is the publisher of the Larchmont Buzz. Patty lives with her family in Fremont Place. She has been active in neighborhood issues since moving here in 1989. Her pictorial history, "Larchmont" for Arcadia Press is available at Chevalier's Books.
