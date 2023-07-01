Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Sweet Lady Jane Opening on Larchmont

By Patricia Lombard
Sweet Lady Jane Bakery will be opening on Larchmont at 203 N. Larchmont later this summer. (Photo of the famous Triple Berry cake decorated for the 4th of July from Instagram)

Sweet Lady Jane Bakery is opening on Larchmont later this summer at 203 N. Larchmont Blvd., in the former Tacos Tu Madre space. If all goes according to plans, the bakery should open by September 1st, Danielle Calabrese, Sweet Lady Jane CEO, told the Buzz.

The venerable bakery, founded more than 35 years ago by self-taught baker Jane Lockhart, is undertaking a brand refresh under Calabrese’s leadership. The company is leaning into what it’s famous for – beautiful, delicious cakes, like the triple berry cake, the bakery’s most famous cake, explained Calabrese, a longtime food executive who joined the company in January.

The Larchmont bakery will be a “grab and go” location, allowing customers to pre-order exactly what they want and quickly pick it up, explained Calabrese.  Soon the company will be rolling out an app to make that even easier for customers.

“We got the opportunity to take the space on Larchmont, which fits perfectly with our real estate strategy, offering customers a convenient, walkable location in the neighborhood,” said Calabrese. “We are also renovating our other locations to reflect our new branding, which can be seen on our Instagram and our website.”

Customers can expect to see improvements underway in all the current Sweet Lady Jane locations, included the flagship bakery on Melrose, which opened in 1988 and will remain open.

Sweet Lady Jane joins Erin McKenna’s Bakery, Clark Street, Le Pain Quotidian, and now Levain Bakery on the street. But Calabrese isn’t too concerned about market saturation.

“We are all very different and we all offer something different,” said Calabrese. “We want to be your destination for every special occasion. We are updating and modernizing Sweet lady Jane while staying true to our roots and honoring the emotional connection we have with so many longtime customers.”

The Sweet Lady Jane Triple Berry cake for my parent’s 66th wedding anniversary celebration in 2017.

 

