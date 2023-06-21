Local Company Warehouse Sale

Jo Anne & Alejandro Trigo, founders of Two Dog Nursery and La Paloma Design are closing their design warehouse, everything is for sale! (All photos from Jo Anne Trigo)

Before you purchased certified organic seedling and soils, fruit trees and blueberry bushes from Two Dog Organic Nursery, Jo Anne & Alejandro Trigo were busy designing beautiful custom furniture and lighting at their “first born” business, La Paloma Design.

For nearly 2 decades, the Trigos enjoyed a fun and successful run at their retail showroom on Beverly Blvd., and then when that location sold and rents doubled, they moved the entire operation to their warehouse 15 minutes away. During the La Paloma chapter, the two employed an average of 10 full-time carpenters, carvers and finishers to create custom designs for their clients, as well as local upholsterers, drapery workrooms and iron forgers and to make the high quality custom upholstered pieces, lighting and iron gates they sold. Accessories and antiques from all over the world completed their look. And in the midst of all this, they also worked in the north of Argentina with a family owned factory who built the “La Paloma Collection” from the native wood known as “Ironwood”…one of the world’s hardest and most beautiful.

Around 2008 Jo Anne & Alex began the segue to growing organic seedlings. That endeavor rapidly grew to a full time enterprise, being the only certified organic retail nursery in all of L. A. County, which in 2020 was named by Los Angeles Magazine “the Best Organic Nursery in L.A.” During the pandemic, business increased by 80% almost overnight as homebound Angelenos sought an outlet for their stress and a more reliable source of fresh produce. Being considered an “essential business”, the nursery was allowed to remain open and online ordering with socially-distanced curbside pickups became the new normal.

Now that they’ve decided to close the nursery (or perhaps it’s just on hiatus, with an occasional pop up), there’s finally time to address all the La Paloma inventory remaining at the warehouse. Timeless pieces from forged iron chandeliers and sconces, down-filled upholstery, the Ironwood Collection (including many unfinished pieces, for you who are handy!), accessories & antiques, Pine and Alder pieces and even some woodworking tools are available to purchase at outstanding prices. The schedule is to have EVERYTHING OUT by August 2nd, so NOW’s the time to come see what’s for sale!!

The Warehouse is located at 3650 9th Avenue. That’s the corner of 9th Avenue & Exposition Blvd. (3 miles west of USC & the Natural History Museum) Hours are Friday & Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. (Except July 2,2023) Or you can contact them at 323-422-3835 to arrange an appointment other days of the week.

