Lost Tortoise Found Today

Mario, a young female African Sulcata tortoise with a distinctive “M” on her shell, was missing overnight from the Tortoiseland sanctuary. Founder Kevin Proulx told the Buzz the tortoise was missing earlier this morning but as we were writing this story, she was found by a young high school student in the park this afternoon.

On Monday, Proulx and three volunteers had taken several tortoises to Harold Henry Park for exercise and stimulation. When it was time to gather up the animals, they realized Mario was missing.

“I’ve never lost a tortoise in 22 years,” a very distressed Proulx told the Buzz this morning.”Tortoises are excellent hiders. Thankfully my 22-year record still stands!”

Proulx told us that tortoises like to come out of hiding on sunny days, so Mario must have come out of her hiding place. Thanks to all the signs Proulx had posted, he was easily reached buy the student who found Mario.