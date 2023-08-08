Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Hancock Park NewsLarchmont Village News

Lost Tortoise Found Today

By Patricia Lombard
Mario, a small African Sulcata tortoise, spent the night in Harold Henry Park. She was found this afternoon.

Mario, a young female African Sulcata tortoise with a distinctive “M” on her shell, was missing overnight from the Tortoiseland sanctuary. Founder Kevin Proulx told the Buzz the tortoise was missing earlier this morning but as we were writing this story, she was found by a young high school student in the park this afternoon.

On Monday, Proulx and three volunteers had taken several tortoises to Harold Henry Park for exercise and stimulation. When it was time to gather up the animals, they realized Mario was missing.

Mario is about 10 inches in size with a distinctive “M” marking on her shell.

“I’ve never lost a tortoise in 22 years,” a very distressed Proulx told the Buzz this morning.”Tortoises are excellent hiders. Thankfully my 22-year record still stands!”

Proulx told us that tortoises like to come out of hiding on sunny days, so Mario must have come out of her hiding place. Thanks to all the signs Proulx had posted, he was easily reached buy the student who found Mario.

Proulx put up these signs all over the park and in the neighborhood.
A deeply grateful Kevin Proulx with the young man who found Mario. (all photos from Kevin Proulx)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombardhttps://larchmontbuzz.com
Patricia Lombard is the co-editor and publisher of the Larchmont Buzz. Patty lives with her family in Fremont Place. She has been active in neighborhood issues since moving here in 1989. Her pictorial history, "Larchmont" for Arcadia Press is available at Chevalier's Books.
Previous article
Developing ASL-Centric “Not Another Deaf Story”

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest Articles

Load more

Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

[email protected] [email protected]

(323) 741-4651
584 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90004

© 2023 Larchmont Buzz | Privacy Policy

.printfriendly { padding: 0 0 60px 50px; }