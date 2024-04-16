2nd Annual Larchmont Spring Block Party

Larchmont Village neighbors are busy organizing the Second Annual Larchmont Spring Block Party on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. (all photos from 2023 by Keith Johnson)

The Larchmont Spring Block Party is back for a second year, thanks to the efforts of six local fun-loving neighbors on Irving Blvd and Bronson Ave Maggie Pena, Claire Kosloff, Annie O’Rourke, Cyndi Jabr, Cathy Gellert, Kelly McAdams.

If you missed it last year, here’s what you can expect this year, according to organizer Claire Kosloff.

Food trucks

Live music featuring local neighborhood musicians and Larchmont Charter School student bands and performers

Arts & Crafts tables

Facepainting

Free Tarot Card Readings

Pump & Splash Water Play

Tortoiseland – new this year!

Water Balloon Toss Contest

Bike and Scooter Course

Raffle Prizes

Lots of local businesses, vendors

City reps like Olympic + Wilshire Senior Lead Officers, local City Council Member Hugo Soto-Martinez, and other local officials and services like LA Sanitation

The party will take place in the 500 Block of N. Bronson Ave in Larchmont Village.

“We are doing this again because last year was so fun!” Kosloff told the Buzz. “It’s completely free to attend and join in all activities, the food is for purchase.”

All the proceeds will again be donated to Alexandria House and potentially other local non-profits, explained Kosloff. Larchmont Village Association leaders with CD13 Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez at last year’s block party.

“Last year we were able to donate $2800 to the Alexandria House!” said Kosloff. “If anyone is interested in sponsoring or volunteering, they may email us at [email protected]. Follow us on Instagram at @larchmontblockparty.”