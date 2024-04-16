2nd Annual Larchmont Spring Block Party

The Larchmont Spring Block Party is back for a second year, thanks to the efforts of six local fun-loving neighbors on Irving Blvd and Bronson Ave Maggie Pena, Claire Kosloff, Annie O’Rourke, Cyndi Jabr, Cathy Gellert, Kelly McAdams.
If you missed it last year, here’s what you can expect this year, according to organizer Claire Kosloff.
- Food trucks
- Live music featuring local neighborhood musicians and Larchmont Charter School student bands and performers
- Arts & Crafts tables
- Facepainting
- Free Tarot Card Readings
- Pump & Splash Water Play
- Tortoiseland – new this year!
- Water Balloon Toss Contest
- Bike and Scooter Course
- Raffle Prizes
- Lots of local businesses, vendors
- City reps like Olympic + Wilshire Senior Lead Officers, local City Council Member Hugo Soto-Martinez, and other local officials and services like LA Sanitation
The party will take place in the 500 Block of N. Bronson Ave in Larchmont Village.
“We are doing this again because last year was so fun!” Kosloff told the Buzz. “It’s completely free to attend and join in all activities, the food is for purchase.”
All the proceeds will again be donated to Alexandria House and potentially other local non-profits, explained Kosloff.
“Last year we were able to donate $2800 to the Alexandria House!” said Kosloff. “If anyone is interested in sponsoring or volunteering, they may email us at [email protected]. Follow us on Instagram at @larchmontblockparty.”