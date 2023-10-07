Cold Soba Noodles with Edamame, a belated tribute to National Noodle Day, and a perfect vegan entree or side dish on a hot October weekend.

Did you know that yesterday, October 6, was National Noodle Day? Now, I’m not one to keep track of National Day this and International Day that… unless its noodles. Then I’m all over it. It’s a lifetime love affair with anything and everything noodles, pasta, spaghetti, ramen, udon and every other iteration of those slurpy delicious boiled carbs.

Now, no worries that you might have missed celebrating this somewhat silly day on the actual day. In my books any and everyday can be National Noodle Day as long as its a delectable bowl of them that you enjoy.

Here’s a how I celebrated. I made Cold Soba Noodles with Edamame. I’m pretty sure that you’re going to enjoy slurping down a big bowl of these umami rich soba. Light yet filling they eat as an entree or a side dish. And quite simple to put together. Just mix up the dressing, cook and cool the soba, toss together and dinner is served. You can also opt to make it ahead so that dinner is relaxed and stress free. It’s the perfect weeknight meal with leftovers for lunch. If there are any!

Chef’s Notes:

I like these noodles just touched with the dressing, the way the French make a salad, verses swimming in sauce. If you like a saucier version simply make one and half times the dressing.

No need to salt the water for the soba. They contain salt in the noodle itself.

Cook the soba very al dente. And make sure to immediately rinse in cold water and let drain well. They soften more once mixed with the dressing.

To get the most juice out of a lime, microwave it whole and unpeeled for about 15 seconds and then roll it on the counter to break up the fibers. Then cut. Squeezing limes will be easy for you from now on.

Raw garlic can be an overwhelming flavor so I chose to use the white part of the scallion (green onion) to flavor the dressing. You can substitute garlic if you wish.

I like the flavor of Japanese shoyu soy sauce, though any soy sauce is fine. Available at local markets

Soba noodles are naturally gluten free despite the word wheat in the name. To make this dish completely gluten free substitute Tamari or Coconut Aminos for the Soy Sauce. Always check labels to make sure any product is 100% gluten free.



Cold Soba Noodles with Edamame

4 as main course or 6-8 as a side dish, depending on appetites

9 oz. dry buckwheat noodles, 3 bundles

4 T Shoyu soy sauce mixed with 1 T water

2 T rice wine vinegar

2 T fresh lime juice

1 T agave syrup

1 T fresh grated ginger

1 heaping tsp minced scallion top, the white part

2 T toasted sesame oil

2 T neutral oil such as grapeseed or sunflower

2 T toasted sesame seeds; I used a combination of white and black

2 T chopped scallions

2 T chopped cilantro (optional for cilantro haters)

1 cup shelled edamame

Toppings for service:

1 T toasted sesame seeds

1 T chopped scallions

A few whole cilantro leaves

Make the dressing first so that it can sit and develop flavors while the soba are cooking and cooling.

For the dressing:

Mix the soy sauce, vinegar, lime juice, agave, ginger and minced scallion until well combined. Whisk in the two oils. Taste for seasoning and flavors. Set aside.

Next, cook the soba according to package directions for al dente. It’s only 3-4 minutes. Taste as they cook. Immediately drain and rinse with cold water, stirring up so that all noodles are cooled. Let this drain and dry for about 15 minutes so that you don’t have a watery salad.

When noodles are ready put them in a very large mixing bowl. Add the edamame and dressing and toss well. The edamame do fall to the bottom. I have a tip for when you plate the salad.

Add the sesame seeds, scallion and cilantro and mix well.

To plate, add some noodles, scoop up some edamame and scatter, continuing until the mixing bowl is empty.

Top with sesame seeds, scallions and cilantro leaves.

Optional to serve with extra lime wedges.