The Ultimate Pied-a-Terre in Hancock Park

Ultra chic 1 bedroom, 1 bath pied-a-terre in Country Club Manor, a historical landmark in the most sophisticated architectural building in the center of Los Angeles.

Sponsored Post

Ultra chic and functional pied-a-terre now available in the most sophisticated architectural building in the center of Los Angeles at 316 N. Rossmore Avenue in Hancock Park.



Country Club Manor is a historical landmark in Hancock Park offering security, full-service valet 24/7 and professional on-site management. Enter into sun-drenched East-facing penthouse which boasts 11-ft ceilings and windows that look over treetops to downtown LA.

This 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit was meticulously and thoughtfully renovated just over five years ago complete with stunning millwork & oak hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen features soapstone counters, generous storage space, and a furniture-grade-stained island. Hardware includes leather-wrapped nickel pulls. Custom built-in cabinetry, vintage art deco fixtures and fine window treatments including Conrad woven shades make this one move-in ready for the most discerning buyer. The primary suite enjoys custom cabinetry and a mirrored niche makeup vanity area. The bathroom shower includes a heated floor, bench & mirror for ‘fog-free’ shaving. Nicely appointed walk-in closet with mirrored pocket door.

A true one-of-a-kind that compliments the grand and elegant style of this 1926 French Normandy. Lushly landscaped grounds & outdoor spa. Located just 3 blocks from Larchmont Village. Minutes from Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Downtown plus the best dining and entertainment venues in the city.

HOA dues are $1,238.59/month and includes 24/7 security, valet, gas, trash, water plus building and grounds maintenance.

2 EV chargers + storage unit.

316 North Rossmore Ave #603

Hancock Park

$1,100,000

1 bedroom + 1 bathroom

651 sq ft

Open Sunday, 10/8 from 2-5 pm

Open Tuesday, 10/10 from 11 am-2 pm





Offered by Anne Loveland,

Janet Loveland, and Sue Carr

Loveland Carr Group

Coldwell Banker Realty

251 N. Larchmont Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90004

(323) 460-7606

DRE# 014678220

“Give us a call and let’s get moving!”

Sponsored Post