A decadent cocktail for New Year’s Eve, Expresso Martinis. (photos from Deborah Brooks)

Here’s a recipe for a decadent cocktail for New Year’s Eve if you’re not of the champagne crowd. Personally, I do like champagne but find even half a glass puts me to sleep, now that I’m getting older. Not a great drink choice for staying up late for the ball drop at midnight.



Now, an espresso martini will keep me up and happy all at the same time. I added to the decadence by making homemade dark chocolate covered espresso beans to top the cocktail. Wow! They are addictive! And better than any store-bought I’ve had. Maybe not as perfectly glossy and round but much fresher tasting.-

However you choose to celebrate, please have a Happy, Healthy and Safe New Year!

Chef’s tips for the Espresso Martini:

Use good vodka. Makes all of the difference.

I chose Mr. Blacks over Kahlua as it’s made with vodka. I feel it pairs better with this martini recipe as Kahlua is made with rum. Mr. Blacks also has a bolder coffee flavor.

I brewed espresso at home. You can also use ready-made cold brew. Choose the darkest blend available.

I added a splash of Crème de Cacao to add a bit of chocolate flavor.

Coffee and its caffeine do not sober you up. Coffee just makes you a more alert “drunk”. Please do not drink and drive under any circumstances.

Chef’s tips for the chocolate covered espresso beans:

Not all dark chocolate chips are vegan. Many contain milk powder including Tollhouse and Ghirardelli. Guittard dark chocolate is vegan and is my favorite chocolate chip brand for taste.

The coconut oil is optional but does help make the melted chocolate more spreadable

Separating out the coffee beans can be a bit messy. No worries. They don’t have to look perfect. They will taste great! Feel free to buy ready-made if not up to the task.



Espresso Martinis for New Year’s Eve

Makes 2 large or 3 small martinis

2 1/2 oz. brewed espresso, chilled

2 oz. vodka

2 oz. Mr. Blacks or Kahlua

1 oz. Crème de Cacao

Ice cubes

Chocolate covered espresso beans (recipe follows)

Fill a large martini shaker with ice.



Add the espresso, vodka, Mr. Blacks (or Kahlua) and Crème de Cacao.



Shake very vigorously as you want to create a foamy top for the drinks.



Strain the cocktail into chilled martini glasses.



Top each martini with 3 chocolate-covered espresso beans.



Serve immediately.



Cheers!

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips – I used Guittard 63% dark chocolate chips

1 tsp virgin coconut oil (optional)

4 T espresso beans- I used Italian Roast beans from Starbucks