Espresso Martinis for New Year’s Eve

By Deborah Brooks
A decadent cocktail for New Year’s Eve, Expresso Martinis. (photos from Deborah Brooks)

Here’s a recipe for a decadent cocktail for New Year’s Eve if you’re not of the champagne crowd. Personally, I do like champagne but find even half a glass puts me to sleep, now that I’m getting older. Not a great drink choice for staying up late for the ball drop at midnight.

Now, an espresso martini will keep me up and happy all at the same time. I added to the decadence by making homemade dark chocolate covered espresso beans to top the cocktail. Wow! They are addictive! And better than any store-bought I’ve had. Maybe not as perfectly glossy and round but much fresher tasting.-

However you choose to celebrate, please have a Happy, Healthy and Safe New Year!

Chef’s tips for the Espresso Martini:

  • Use good vodka. Makes all of the difference.
  • I chose Mr. Blacks over Kahlua as it’s made with vodka. I feel it pairs better with this martini recipe as Kahlua is made with rum. Mr. Blacks also has a bolder coffee flavor.
  • I brewed espresso at home. You can also use ready-made cold brew. Choose the darkest blend available.
  • I added a splash of Crème de Cacao to add a bit of chocolate flavor.
  • Coffee and its caffeine do not sober you up. Coffee just makes you a more alert “drunk”. Please do not drink and drive under any circumstances.

Chef’s tips for the chocolate covered espresso beans:

  • Not all dark chocolate chips are vegan. Many contain milk powder including Tollhouse and Ghirardelli. Guittard dark chocolate is vegan and is my favorite chocolate chip brand for taste.
  • The coconut oil is optional but does help make the melted chocolate more spreadable
  • Separating out the coffee beans can be a bit messy. No worries. They don’t have to look perfect. They will taste great! Feel free to buy ready-made if not up to the task.

    Espresso Martinis for New Year’s Eve
    Makes 2 large or 3 small martinis

2 1/2 oz. brewed espresso, chilled
2 oz. vodka
2 oz. Mr. Blacks or Kahlua
1 oz. Crème de Cacao
Ice cubes
Chocolate covered espresso beans (recipe follows)

Fill a large martini shaker with ice.

Add the espresso, vodka, Mr. Blacks (or Kahlua) and Crème de Cacao.

Shake very vigorously as you want to create a foamy top for the drinks.

Strain the cocktail into chilled martini glasses.

Top each martini with 3 chocolate-covered espresso beans.

Serve immediately.

Cheers!

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips – I used Guittard 63% dark chocolate chips
1 tsp virgin coconut oil (optional)
4 T espresso beans- I used Italian Roast beans from Starbucks

In a microwave-safe bowl melt the chocolate chips and coconut oil in 20-second increments, stirring in between until the chocolate chips are just about fully melted.

Stir vigorously to melt it all together.

Stir the coffee beans into the melted chocolate to coat.

Using a fork, separate out the beans onto parchment-lined cookie sheets as cleanly as possible.

Chill in the fridge on the cookie sheets at least 30 minutes to harden.

Once the chocolate is hardened you can store them all together in a container.

I keep them in the fridge though they can be stored at room temperature.

Ingredients for Chocolate covered Expresso beans. The Guittard dark chocolate is vegan and is my favorite chocolate chip brand for taste.
Deborah Brooks
Deborah Brooks
Deborah is currently a documentary film producer. She is also a former certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition coach. The shutdown of business due to Covid-19 and the implication of an animal wet market connection caused her to rethink her high animal protein food lifestyle. She has spent the last year exploring the world of plant based eating for her own health as well as the health of the planet and all of its sentient beings. Her recipes can be found on Instagram. She would love you to follow along on her journey.
