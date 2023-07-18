Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Larchmont-Area Residents Start New (Free) Running Club

By Elizabeth Fuller
Rachel Levy and her husband Greg Williams (both in the neon yellow shirts) with members of the new Larchmont Running Club.

It may be a bit warm to think about running today, but for those who enjoy the activity, and – even better – would like to have some new people to run with, local residents Rachel Levy and her husband Greg Williams reported to the Buzz last week that they recently started a new Larchmont Running Club for runners of all ages and skill levels.

Levey said the group’s first run was on Saturday, July 8, and “We would love more neighborhood residents to be aware of the club!”

More information is available in the Larchmont Running Club group on Facebook, but the basics are that the group will be running on the second Saturday of every month, starting at 9:15 a.m. at 100 N. Larchmont Blvd.

“We run together and then grab coffee/tea/your beverage of choice,” Levy said. “All levels are welcome — whether you are brand new to running or are training for a marathon, come join other runners in the community (also, it’s free)!”

So if you’re looking for some new running buddies, just show up for the Larchmont Running Club’s next event on Saturday, August 12…or check out the Facebook group to learn more.

