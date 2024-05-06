Frank Stella. Had Gadya: One Small Goat Papa Bought for Two Zuzim, 1984. (photo from Susie Goodman)

This weekend, legendary artist Frank Stella passed away at the age of 87. Stella was a “towering figure in postwar American art, a restless, relentless innovator whose explorations of color and form made him an outsize presence, endlessly discussed and constantly on exhibit,” reported the New York Times.

For Los Angelenos who want to see his work, there is an exhibition currently at the Skirball Cultural Center. The exhibition features twelve prints called “Frank Stella: Had Gadya,” wrote Buzz contributor Sheila Tepper in her most recent Backstage with the Buzz columns.



“Stella, a Catholic, was inspired by a series of lithographs by a Russian Jewish artist. The art of storytelling is what the theme of this exhibition leaves us with,” wrote Tepper.

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

Skirball.org