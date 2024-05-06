Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Larchmont Village News

Artist Frank Stella Passed Away

By The Editors
Frank Stella. Had Gadya: One Small Goat Papa Bought for Two Zuzim, 1984. (photo from Susie Goodman)

This weekend, legendary artist Frank Stella passed away at the age of 87. Stella was a “towering figure in postwar American art, a restless, relentless innovator whose explorations of color and form made him an outsize presence, endlessly discussed and constantly on exhibit,” reported the New York Times.

For Los Angelenos who want to see his work, there is an exhibition currently at the Skirball Cultural Center. The exhibition features twelve prints called “Frank Stella: Had Gadya,” wrote Buzz contributor Sheila Tepper in her most recent Backstage with the Buzz columns.

“Stella, a Catholic, was inspired by a series of lithographs by a Russian Jewish artist. The art of storytelling is what the theme of this exhibition leaves us with,” wrote Tepper.

Skirball Cultural Center
2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Skirball.org

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
The Editors
The Editors
Previous article
Sweet Lady Jane Opened Larchmont Today
Next article
City Budget Likely to Result in “Service Deficit”

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Calendar

View Calendar

Latest Articles

Load more

Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

[email protected] [email protected]

(323) 741-4651
584 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90004

© 2024 Larchmont Buzz | Privacy Policy

.printfriendly { padding: 0 0 60px 50px; }