Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Larchmont Village Life

Larchmont’s Snow Day!

By Patricia Lombard
Even Santa went sledding at the Wilshire Rotary’s Snow Day on Larchmont.

Larchmont families were sledding for hours on two small, but amazingly quick, runs created by 25 tons of snow for the Wilshire Rotary Snow Day on Larchmont held at the Page Academy parking lot on Saturday.

“What a way to SNOWBALL this event where the community can get involved and have some fun doing so,” said Janice Prior, Wilshire Rotary President. “We hope everyone enjoyed the sledding, the snow area with a dancing snow dog and snow bear, the Salvation Army brass band, Boy Scout Troop 10’s baked goods and drinks, the raffle with donations from our local business community, the photo booth, and Santa! A total of 206 toys were collected and will be distributed to Red Shield Center, Boys & Girls Club, and South Central Church. Thank you!”

Wilshire Rotary President Janice Prior and fellow Rotarian Melody St. John try out the runs
The Salvation Army Brass Band performed

Snow Day was the vision of Wendy Clifford, Windsor Square resident, Wilshire Rotarian, and longtime manager of Rotary’s Christmas tree lot. Building on the Rotary tradition of giving gifts rather than receiving, Clifford came up with the idea of inviting families in the community to come to Larchmont for snow play and bring a gift to Santa as admission.

“I want to thank everyone who came and brought gifts to Santa, we collected over 200 toys,” said Clifford. “Thanks to the Wilshire Rotary Club of Los Angeles for spearheading the event and to President Janice Prior for her support and hard work and special thanks to Page Academy for the use of their parking lots and for their hard work.”

Rotary tree lot workers grooming the runs
Wendy Clifford
Santa collect over 200 toys
Joel Valdez, the Cornman, served sweet and spicy elote.

Thanks to the following local businesses for raffle donations:
Alexander Daas
Anawalt Lumber
DU/ER
Tailwaggers
Faherty
Flicka
Levain Bakery
YADA
Le Pain Quotidien
Larchmont Village Vet

Thanks to Snow Day sponsors:
The Beverly Press/Park La Brea News
The Larchmont Boulevard Association
The Larchmont Buzz
Rotary District 5280
The Rotary Club of Hollywood
Adam Rubenstein, The Beaumont Company
The Wilshire Rotary Club Foundation

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard is the co-editor and publisher of the Larchmont Buzz. Patty lives with her family in Fremont Place. She has been active in neighborhood issues since moving here in 1989. Her pictorial history, "Larchmont" for Arcadia Press is available at Chevalier's Books.
Previous article
GWNC Land Use Committee Discusses Restaurant/Sports Bar Proposal for Melrose and Cahuenga
Next article
Theater Review: A Christmas Story – The Musical

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest Articles

Load more

Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

[email protected] [email protected]

(323) 741-4651
584 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90004

© 2023 Larchmont Buzz | Privacy Policy

.printfriendly { padding: 0 0 60px 50px; }