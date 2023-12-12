Larchmont’s Snow Day!

Even Santa went sledding at the Wilshire Rotary’s Snow Day on Larchmont.

Larchmont families were sledding for hours on two small, but amazingly quick, runs created by 25 tons of snow for the Wilshire Rotary Snow Day on Larchmont held at the Page Academy parking lot on Saturday.

“What a way to SNOWBALL this event where the community can get involved and have some fun doing so,” said Janice Prior, Wilshire Rotary President. “We hope everyone enjoyed the sledding, the snow area with a dancing snow dog and snow bear, the Salvation Army brass band, Boy Scout Troop 10’s baked goods and drinks, the raffle with donations from our local business community, the photo booth, and Santa! A total of 206 toys were collected and will be distributed to Red Shield Center, Boys & Girls Club, and South Central Church. Thank you!” Wilshire Rotary President Janice Prior and fellow Rotarian Melody St. John try out the runs The Salvation Army Brass Band performed

Snow Day was the vision of Wendy Clifford, Windsor Square resident, Wilshire Rotarian, and longtime manager of Rotary’s Christmas tree lot. Building on the Rotary tradition of giving gifts rather than receiving, Clifford came up with the idea of inviting families in the community to come to Larchmont for snow play and bring a gift to Santa as admission.

“I want to thank everyone who came and brought gifts to Santa, we collected over 200 toys,” said Clifford. “Thanks to the Wilshire Rotary Club of Los Angeles for spearheading the event and to President Janice Prior for her support and hard work and special thanks to Page Academy for the use of their parking lots and for their hard work.” Rotary tree lot workers grooming the runs Wendy Clifford Santa collect over 200 toys Joel Valdez, the Cornman, served sweet and spicy elote.

