Locally Shot Film “Unfix” to Premiere at Dance with Films Film Festival June 30

Locally shot narrative feature film “Unfix” which explores the effects of conversion therapy movement of the 1990s, will make its world premiere at the prestigious Dances With Films Film Festival 2023 on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. Filmmakers Alex Lebosq and Graham Streeter shot part of the film in Fremont Place at the home of longtime friends Cam Davis and Sam Randazzo.

“We are very excited to host a backyard party this weekend to celebrate the cast and crew, who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic safely completing this important film that brings together some of the nation’s most powerful activist and help groups from The Trevor Project and Born Perfect, to Conversion Therapy Dropout Network,” Cam Davis told the Buzz.

The intense drama leaves the audience with the understanding that Conversion Therapy is still happening. It is all around us, sadly, under the premise that children, leaning toward anything other than heterosexuality, have a mental disorder and should be fixed, explained Streeter who homes the film will demonstrate to the public how wide-spread and rampant this torturous practice is, and how critical it is that we fight to stop conversion therapy for minors, “Unfix” director Graham Streeter explained to the Buzz. Although a fictional story, “Unfix” relies on extensive research and collaboration of real people working with the filmmakers.

“We wanted the movie to be entertaining as well informative,” said Streeter who spent the past several years working on the film. Streeter and Alex Lebosq, “Unfix” Executive Producer of the film, founded Imperative Pictures, to tell stories that have an “imperative” element using film to tell stories dealing with important issues that entertain as well as teach.

In the film, Ari (Zane Haney) was the subject of conversion therapy movement as a young boy and now must now navigate the present world as a “fixed” adult. His professional and romantic partner, Ava (Zoë Papia), is a childhood friend, together they a coffee shop which is about to fold as the COVID lockdown has shuttered their business. But this is just the tip of the iceberg of the problems Ari and Ava face. Ari was once the center of attention in the conversion therapy movement. His father was the founder of the largest conversion “camp” in the U.S., and Ari was the foundation’s poster child. He was “fixed” at age eleven, but the methods endured left an indelible mark. The overarching theme of Unfix is to show the devastating state that conversion therapy left its patients/victims.

Dances With Films Festival 2023 is known for showcasing groundbreaking independent cinema. The festival was launched in 1998, answering the indie film community’s call to recognize films that were actually independent. What started out as a handful of films 26 years ago, has grown into a bi-coastal platform, curating thousands of submissions each year and providing the coveted first stop for top discoveries.

Click “Unfix” for tickets and more information.