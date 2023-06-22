Time To say Good-Bye to Gas Leaf Blowers!

Sponsored Post

If you are one of the many dozens of residents who is tired of the loud noise, clouds of dust, and smelly fumes generated by gas-powered leaf blowers – a single gas leaf blower can generate the same amount of pollution in one hour as a car being driven over 1000 miles – the HPHOA has a deal for you!

A new state law, Health and Safety Code section 43018.11, bans the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers starting January 1, 2024, in order to help achieve 100% zero emissions in California from small off-road engines (SOREs) by 2035. Current City of Los Angeles law, LAMC section 112.04(c), bans the use of gas powered blowers within 500 feet of a residential property. Both the homeowner and its gardener may be fined $100 per each violation for the illegal use of a gas-powered leaf blower! You can request a City supervisor visit to the location of a violation at a specific time by visiting MYLA 311 Service Request.

The great news – the cost of a battery powered leaf blower is extremely reasonable. So why pollute or take the chance of a fine? Our research of the various makes and models available reveals that one can purchase a kit that includes a powerful leaf blower, battery, and battery charger for around $250. The cost to an individual homeowner can be reduced if Hancock Park neighbors that use the same gardener share the cost of the equipment. Battery powered leaf blowers (with accessories) are available from Home Depot, Lowes, Amazon, and Ace Hardware, among others (both online and brick and mortar). Below is an example of what can be found. You can also check out the recommendations from Wirecutter, a product recommendation service owned by the New York Times.

To help encourage our Hancock Park residents to purchase a battery powered leaf blower, battery, and charger for their gardener to use on their property, we will help share the cost! The HPHOA is offering a $100.00 rebate to the first 100 Hancock Park residents when they show proof of purchase!

For more information, contact Mark Alpers or Cindy Chvatal-Keane.

We hope you will take the HPHOA up on the offer!

Hancock Park Homeowners Association. Please visit our website at www.hancockpark.org.

