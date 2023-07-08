Sites of Summer – Be sure to get to the Hollywood Bowl this summer, it’s been part of our city’s rich history of the arts for over 100 years!

It is a bizarre and complicated time with many changes that affect our lives in various ways. Not all of the events we have chosen to attend in the past are disappearing – how comforting it is to have long standing sites in the arts to attend. Some things have remained and been improved over time.

Here are three venues to explore.

Let’s look at the Hollywood Bowl which is over a 100 years old (with many improvements). And, right across the freeway is The Ford Theater, which is also over 100 years old (also with many improvements). Thirdly is Hollyhock House, which is over 100 years old as well.

Gustavo Dudamel, Classical Stars and Beloved Masterpieces this summer at the Hollywood Bowl and the the Ford. Here are some of what we could see at the Hollywood Bowl and the Ford Theatre. For details and ticket information go to www.hollywoodbowl.com and www.theford.com

HOLLYWOOD BOWL

Dudamel Conducts Verdi’s Requiem (July 11)

An Ellington Celebration (July 13)

Estancia with Dudamel (July 18)

Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky with Dudamel (July 20)

Rhapsody in Blue (July 25)

Café Tacvba with the LA Phil (July 21-22)

Pictures at an Exhibition (July 27)

All-Rachmaninoff (August 1)

A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey (August 3)

Walt Disney Animation Studios: The Concert (August 4-5)

Elgar and Mozart (August 8)

Sibelius and Grieg (August 10)

Symphonie fantastique (August 15)

Shostakovich and Dvořák (August 17)

Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks (August 18-19)

Chris Thile and Appalachian Spring (August 22)

Joe Hisaishi and La mer (August 24)

Beethoven at the Bowl (August 29)

The Four Seasons (August 31)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert (September 1-2)

Mozart Under the Stars (September 5)

Bach and Mendelssohn (September 7)

The Planets (September 12)

The Ford, recently renovated, has a nearly 100 year history of showcasing wonderful programs.

THE FORD

The Barber of Seville (August 25)

Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble and Bang on a Can All-Stars (August 31)

Laufey with the LA Phil (September 16)

Hollyhock House

Hollyhock House was designed by the famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright and built between 1919 and 1921 for oil heiress and arts patron Aline Barnsdall. The home was Wright’s first California commission. The home is L.A.’s first and only World Heritage Site, designated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. The hilltop home sits at the center of what is now Barnsdall Art Park.

For fans of great architecture you can do a self-guided tour. There are art shows held here as well. For information go to hollyhockhouse.org

Backstage with the Buzz is written by Sheila Tepper, Producer Cultural Programming. Sheila has lived in the Larchmont area for fifty years, among her passions have been passing legislation for children with disabilities and interviewing outstanding artists appearing in the Los Angeles area.

PostScript: Here are two really good tips. At The Music Center which is halfway to 100 years old – now until August 30 go see “Into The Woods” at the Ahmanson Theatre and opening at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion go see The Dutch National Ballet’s “Frida”. Frida dates are 7/14 – 7/16/23.

For more information go to www.musiccenter.org

“Into The Woods” at the Ahmanson Theatre through July 30, 2023.