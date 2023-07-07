Firecracker Explosion After Hours on Larchmont Blvd.

It seems the pyrotechnics from the 4th of July are not entirely over. Last night three individuals set off an explosion in the parking lot at Tailwaggers on Larchmont Blvd around 11:30 p.m., according to Tailwagers owner Todd Warner, who shared this video from his security cameras.

The video shows two individuals setting up the explosive, while a third person is recording the activity. (Apparently exploding trash cans is a thing on social media.) They cover the firecracker with a plastic trash can and run away to watch and record the explosion. Flying debris illustrates the force of the explosion. The video ends there, but in case you’re wondering, no, they did not stick around to clean up.

All fireworks are illegal in Los Angeles. They are also dangerous and pollute the environment. KTLA reported a man lost part of his hand and a house caught fire Tuesday night as illegal fireworks were set off across Los Angeles. Fireworks displays and smaller street-level pyrotechnic bursts like the one on Larchmont also created the worst air quality in years, reported the LA Times earlier this week.

Fortunately, no one was injured nor was any property damaged in last night’s incident, other than the trash can and the debris left in the Tailwaggers parking lot for staff to clean up today.