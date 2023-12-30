Vegan Gelatin Champagne Shots for NYE!

Buzz reader Allie Simon with her Champagne shots.

Looking for a fun alternative to a glass of Champagne to ring in the new year? This recipe was inspired by an Instagram reel posted on Cocktails. Thanks to our Buzz reader who shared this festive riff on the traditional Champagne New Year’s toast.

If made with Agar Agar powder instead of traditional gelatin, these shots are vegan-friendly for all your party guests. Even if you’re not vegan, our reader suggested using Agar Agar anyway.



“One difference I noticed with the agar agar powder was how thick the “shots” were. Your classic jello shots are more “slippery” and easier to slurp up. However, I think the agar agar powder made them a little thicker and chewier although I cannot confirm this theory. Instead, they were more like a gummy texture and easier to cut up and serve. They also lasted a longer time before melting.” We found both edible glitter and Agar Agar powder at Monsieur Marcel in the Original Farmers Market.

Ingredients:

2 packages of Gelatin or 2 teaspoons of Agar Agar powder

1/2 cup of vodka

1 cup of Champagne or any sparkling wine, plus 1/2 cup

1/3 cup of sugar

2 Tablespoons of lemon juice

Edible silver and gold glitter

In a small saucepan, dissolve sugar in one cup of sparkling wine and lemon juice.

Add 2 packages of gelatin or we used 2 teaspoons of Agar Agar powder so the drink is vegan-friendly.

Let the mixture sit for a few minutes, then bring to a simmer on medium heat.

Once the mixture starts to thicken, remove from heat. Let cool for about 10 minutes.

Add 1/2 cup of vodka and another 1/2 cup sparkling wine. Mix together and pour into a greased pan with cooking spray, we used an 8×8-inch pan. You can also use a loaf pan for thicker pieces. Refrigerate overnight.

Remove from refrigerator. Slide an offset spatula around the edge of the pan loosening the gelatin, flip the pan over onto a cutting board. Cut into cubes with a sharp knife and sprinkle each cube with edible silver and gold glitter. Or, you could do what we did. We put glitter at the bottom of the greased pan which had the effect of turning the gelatin into a golden color, the silver glitter didn’t dissolve and appeared suspended in the cube.

Serve. These shots pack a punch, so please enjoy responsibly.