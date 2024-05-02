2nd Annual Larchmont Block Party Even Better This Year

Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur’s office presented certificates to the six women who organized the second annual Larchmont Spring Block Party. (l-r) Maggie Peña, Annie O’Rourke, Clarie Kosloff, Joshua Marin-Mora, Field Representative for Assemblyman Zbur, Kelly McAdams, Cindy Jabr, and Cathy Gellert. (photo from Joshua Marin-Mora)

Thanks to a mighty team of six neighbors, over 2K Larchmont Village residents enjoyed a fun-filled five-hour block party extravaganza on Bronson Avenue last Saturday.

“The 500 block of Bronson Avenue was packed throughout the day,” organizer Claire Kosloff told the Buzz. “We estimate about 2,000 people came by during the five hours of the party.”

The entire event was free, food was available for purchase, but all the activities for kids were free.

“Kids riding bikes and scooters, tortoises roaming freely, live music and beautiful weather – what more could you want!” organizer Annie O’Rourke told the Buzz. “I just want to express how lovely I felt it was for a free community event that truly brought together neighbors to meet each other, support local small businesses, and interact with our elected and civil servants.”

LAPD Officer Joe Pelayo and his successor attended along with representatives from CD13 Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez who had a table. The Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association also had a table along with Schoolboard member Nick Melvoin, who represents the district on the LA Unified Schoolboard; Joshua Marin-Mora, Field Representative for State Assemblymember Rick Zbur and a representative from LASAN distributed 150 kitchen pails, 200 green color baby bins, and 150 reusable bags. Larchmont Village residents honored Senior Lead Officer Joe Pelayo who is retiring in June. (L-r, Micael Soriano; new Larchmont Village SLO Daniel Chavez; LAPD Captain Aaron Ponce, SLO Joe Pelayo; Charles D’Atri, LVNA President; Joshua Marin-Mora, Field Representative for Assemblyman Zbur; Maggie Peña, Sam Uretsky and Karen Gilman, LVNA Secretary.

During the block party, organizers presented retiring LAPD Officer Joe Pelayo with a certificate of appreciation for his years of service as the Senior Lead Officer for the Larchmont neighborhood.

Organizers told us they couldn’t have pulled it off without the incredible support from the following sponsors. Special thanks to their Premium Sponsor: Max the Dog Trainer. Owner, Max Schlossberg told the Buzz he was really happy to support the block party.



“I was thrilled to support efforts to raise funds for Alexandria House,” Schlossberg told the Buzz. “I’m grateful to live in our neighborhood and being part of a community where people know each other.”

O’Rourke told us there were lots of additional businesses and vendors who also supported the block party in various ways including Conscious Health; Align Physical Therapy; local dentist Dr. Kezian; Lodestone Academy; Got Game Camp who provided the Gaga ball inflatable pit, jamming to music, and making forts out of recyclables. They also sponsored our fan-favorite water balloon toss this year, explained O’Rourke.

Pedalheads, who provided the hugely popular bike course. Pump & Splash water fun for kids; Whippet Comedy, who recently launched a new comedy show (reviewed by the Buzz) at Hexi at the Deco Building, installed an open mic where kids were to come up and tell jokes. JBM Music Lessons, Jaywel Jewelry, a local jewelry vendor who launched her business at the block party; Mehalina Jewels, with handmade jewelry; MOTI Physiotherapy, Moorimgong, a Private Martial Arts Studio that did lots of demos; PlayBox Studios, a new performing arts studio and camp owned by longtime Larchmont resident. Their balloon animals were a hit!





Also participating was Belén Ceramics featured the work of a local mom, The Spatial Guy, a professional organizer and local neighbor; Noah’s Ark Landscaping; Mother’s Markets; Star of India restaurant served samosas; SSA Security and Cathy Gellert of Compass Realty.

Food vendor, OCD Coffee Club, even created a Larchmont Spring Block Party coffee blend!

Salt and Straw ice cream was there along with John Q’s BBQ, Alfalfa, and Las Guajolotas tacos.

Local Larchmont businesses that supported the raffle included Topo Designs, Hidden, Cookbook Market; Thirteen Lune; and the Shade Store.

O’Rourke added, in addition to all the kids’ bands featured at the party, Larchmont residents and local musicians also performed. Singer/songwriter Rob Faucette and Harpist Evangeline performed. Musack Rocks which supports music teachers by giving kids access to instruments and equipment worked in partnership with Malcolm Moore, a Larchmont Charter music teacher, to program our mainstage with local kid rock bands, explained O’Rourke.

Tarot Card readings were provided by Don Luis. Special thanks to Kevin Proulx of Tortoiseland, the tortoises were everywhere! Three kittens were adopted thanks to Cats at the Studio and two foster volunteers signed up as well. Alexandria House, the recipient of any proceeds, also participated with residents promoting their own small businesses. The Wilshire Rotary brought carnival games run by the Interact Club at Larchmont Charter High School.

Thanks to the Larchmont Spring Block party team for sharing these amazing photos with the Buzz.