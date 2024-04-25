Upcoming Theater

There’s a diversity of fascinating theater coming in the next couple of months. As the weather gets warmer, add some heat with a great local show!

Actor’s Co-Op, Hollywood

Twelfth Night through May 12.

Stranded on the South Pacific coast of Illyria, the quick-witted Viola assumes the disguise of a page boy for Duke Orsino and finds herself at the center of an explosive love triangle in which identity, passion and gender all threaten to come undone.

In honor of Shakespeare’s 460th birthday, you can purchase a discounted ticket for the April 26th show by using the code “WILL” at checkout.

Ahmanson Theater, downtown

Strange Loop June 5-30

Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize–winning work exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes.

Atwater Village Theatre

Pang Spa & Two Stop May 2-9

In conjunction with AAPI Heritage Month, Chalk Repertory Theatre will present the world premiere of Pang Spa directed by Reena Dutt in collaboration with EST/LA’s world premiere production of Two Stop directed by Tracey A. Leigh. These companion pieces are centered around themes related to the 1992 L.A. Uprising.

Colony Theatre, Burbank

Home April 30 only

Home is a benefit show for Home Again LA, a non-profit that provides shelter, rapid-rehousing, homelessness outreach, and prevention services. Home will serve up deeply funny, meaningful stories along with music by the incomparable folk singer Arielle Silver.

Peace of Mind May 4 only

In celebration of Rose City’s 20th anniversary and in honor of Mental Health Awareness month, “Rose City Center Presents: Peace of Mind – A Festival of Short Plays,” a collection of short performances revolving around mental health topics. All proceeds will go to Rose City Center.

Duran DurAntony & Cleopatra June 6-16

Troubadour Theater Company celebrates its 29th season by imploring, “PLEASE, PLEASE TELL ME NOW! Are you feeling HUNGRY LIKE THE WOLF for one of Shakespeare’s most NOTORIOUS tragedies, Antony & Cleopatra, combined with the music of Duran Duran?” The RIO GRANDE becomes the Nile in this world premiere musical comedy

Casa 0101, East Los Angeles

Frida-Stroke of Passion: The Immersive Experience May 31-June 9

Odalys Nanin’s acclaimed 2017 show Frida- Stroke of Passion is revived for a limited engagement at Casa 0101 Theater in a reimagined immersive staging. A revealing look at Frida’s physical and emotional state of mind during the last week of her life, in 1954. The narrative will explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death.

Latino Theater Company, downtown

Ghost Waltz April 25-June 2

Ghost Waltz presents Mexican composer Juventino Rosas, an Indigenous musician whose life story has gone untold and whose works have been attributed to Europeans. Following Rosas from his father’s early death to his friendship with ragtime genius Scott Joplin, Mayer mixes music, magic, drama, passion, spirituality, and dance in a celebration that explores the lives of people of color during the emerging Americas of the late 19th century and their ghostlike impact on our own lives today.

American Mariachi May 2-June 9

Jose Luis Valenzuela directs this big-hearted, feel-good comedy with live music about familia, amor, and tradición. It’s the 1970s and women can’t be mariachis…or can they? Lucha spends her days caring for her mother and yearning for more. Defying expectations, Lucha and her spunky cousin hunt for bandmates and take up instruments.

Mix-Mix: The Filipino Adventures of a German Jewish Boy May 9-June 16

LATC joins forces with Playwrights’ Arena to present the world premiere of Mix-Mix: The Filipino Adventures of a German Jewish Boy by Boni B. Alvarez, the coming-of-age tale of 13-year-old Rudy Preissman, who escapes Nazi Germany at the age of nine with his family to find safety in the Philippines. Their tropical refuge is upended when Japan invades the islands, forcing the family and their Filipino friends to hide in the heights and depths of sacred Mount Banahao.

Moving Arts, Atwater Village

My White Husband May 16-June 23

Excitement soon turns to doubt — and modern reality blurs into retro fantasy — when young screenwriter, Omar, gets his pilot picked up by a Hollywood studio, only to find out that they want to cast a White actor in the role of his very real Black husband.

The Road Theatre Company, North Hollywood

High Maintenance through May 19

A recently disgraced actor makes her comeback in a production of Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, opposite a robot that could bring about the end of the acting profession. Despite being a comedy, High Maintenance raises questions about the relationship between art and AI, and how the status quo can turn both against each other,.

Singularities or the Computers of Venus April 26-June 2

Set in three different time periods, SINGULARITES or the Computers of Venus. looks at the lives of women astronomers in three different time periods as they grapple with light, love and the infinite.

Theatre West, Cahuenga Pass

Dance Me to the End of Love April 27 only

In this fundraiser for Theatre West’s musical theater workshop, Victoria Lavan performs an eclectic range of songs, interweaving hilarious and heartbreaking songs.

We’re Not Your Cup of Tea May 11 only

In Asian Heritage Month, members of Theatre West saw an opportunity to celebrate the different traditions, languages, and cuisines that make up Asian culture, through storytelling. The show is raising funds for the Asian American Drug Addiction Program.

Private Parts May 31 only

A collection of personal true stories, funny and sad, told by Theatre West actors. The show was developed in the Associates Program during a series of Saturday morning sessions.