A Dispatch from Chevalier’s Books: Women’s History Month

Hello Buzz Readers! Zoe here. It is Women’s History Month, so I’m recommending (you guessed it) my favorite books written by or about women. A disclaimer: it was very difficult to narrow down this list, as there are so many incredible works that fall into this category. Without further ado, here are my picks for this month.
- Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami – This beautifully written work in translation follows a family (a mother, her daughter, the mother’s sister) as they grapple with the realities of womanhood in modern-day Japan.
- Eileen by Otessa Moshfegh – This delightfully bizarre book is about a young woman whose incredibly bland and boring life becomes a thriller when a new warden is hired at the prison where she works.
- The Copenhagen Trilogy by Tove Ditlevson – In this compilation of Ditlevson’s three memoirs, the reader follows her from “Childhood” (Book #1) to “Youth” (Book #2) to “Dependency” (Book #3). Ditlevson’s works may not be uplifting, but they are incredibly observant and heartrending.
- The Rain Heron by Robbie Arrnott- An eco-fable that is centered around two women. One, weak in body, defends a dark secret on her mountain. The other will win, at any cost. This has one of the best character arcs I’ve seen in fiction in a hot minute. ****Recommended by bookseller Mykayla
- Checkout 19 by Claire-Louise Bennett – You are definitely not reading enough auto-fiction lately. This book, full of the most extraordinary sentences I have ever read, is about a young woman’s love affair with the written word.
- The Idiot by Elif Batuman — I will never stop recommending this book. It takes the campus novel, and it bends it into a pretzel. Delightfully witty, deeply pensive, this book deserves to move to the top of your TBR pile.
