A Dispatch from Chevalier’s Books: Women’s History Month

By Zoe Goor
A selection of books for Women’s History Month from Chevalier’s Bookseller Zoe Goor.

Hello Buzz Readers! Zoe here. It is Women’s History Month, so I’m recommending (you guessed it) my favorite books written by or about women. A disclaimer: it was very difficult to narrow down this list, as there are so many incredible works that fall into this category. Without further ado, here are my picks for this month.

  1. Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami – This beautifully written work in translation follows a family (a mother, her daughter, the mother’s sister) as they grapple with the realities of womanhood in modern-day Japan.
  2. Eileen by Otessa Moshfegh – This delightfully bizarre book is about a young woman whose incredibly bland and boring life becomes a thriller when a new warden is hired at the prison where she works.
  3. The Copenhagen Trilogy by Tove Ditlevson – In this compilation of Ditlevson’s three memoirs, the reader follows her from “Childhood” (Book #1) to “Youth” (Book #2) to “Dependency” (Book #3). Ditlevson’s works may not be uplifting, but they are incredibly observant and heartrending. 
  4. The Rain Heron by Robbie Arrnott- An eco-fable that is centered around two women. One, weak in body, defends a dark secret on her mountain. The other will win, at any cost. This has one of the best character arcs I’ve seen in fiction in a hot minute. ****Recommended by bookseller Mykayla 
  5. Checkout 19 by Claire-Louise Bennett – You are definitely not reading enough auto-fiction lately. This book, full of the most extraordinary sentences I have ever read, is about a young woman’s love affair with the written word.
  6. The Idiot by Elif Batuman — I will never stop recommending this book. It takes the campus novel, and it bends it into a pretzel. Delightfully witty, deeply pensive, this book deserves to move to the top of your TBR pile.

Check out these books and many more at Chevalier’s Books!

Zoe Goor
Zoe Goor is a junior at Harvard-Westlake who loves doing crossword puzzles, Peloton-ing, cooking, and reading.
