Bacio Di Latte Opens Tomorrow

Nathan Queiroz, manager of Bacio Di Latte Larchmont Village, told us the shop will be open Friday starting at noon.

Gelato is now available on Larchmont! Starting tomorrow (Friday, June 2) at noon, Bacio Di Latte will be serving over 28 flavors of gelato that is made fresh every day in the store at 141 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd.

Earlier this week, Nathan Queiroz, manager of the Larchmont Village shop, told us they start making gelato at 5 a.m. every day. Queiroz, who lives in nearby Mid-City, gave us a sneak peek inside the shop.

According to Queiroz, the name Bacio Di Latte in Italian translates to “kiss of milk.” The company was founded in 2011 by two Italian brothers who now live in Brazil, where there are more than 200 gelato shops. Larchmont is their second location in Los Angeles, the other is in Century City, and several more are planned. You can also find a store in Fashion Island in Orange County.

The ingredients are locally sourced and the gelato is created in the large Italian gelato machines shown below. Customers can choose to eat their gelato in compostable cups with traditional wooden spoons, or served in sugar cones or waffle cones that are also made fresh daily.

And to those who say Larchmont doesn’t need another ice cream shop, we say this is gelato! Experts say the difference between ice cream and gelato lies in the milk content with gelato using more milk and less cream. Very different, equally wonderful. Try it and let us know what you think.

Italian gelato machines are ready to start churning out fresh gelato Vanilla and chocolate were both amazing! Nathan scooped out a sample of chocolate gelato served in a compostable paper cup. Neon sign above the gelato machines