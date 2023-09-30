Becket+Quill Popping up at Faherty Sunday

Becket+Quill, the locally owned jewelry company, is popping up at Faherty on Larchmont on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (photo from Becket+Quill)

Fans of Becket+Quill, the locally owned jewelry company specializing in creating beautiful, affordable luxuries that don’t break the bank, can find them on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Faherty at 219 N. Larchmont with designs from their permanent collection.

Windsor Square resident and founder Meredith Quill told the Buzz she will be on hand selling and welding from 11-2pm!

“We are very excited to host this amazing pop-up,” Faherty manager Marcia Salas told the Buzz. “We would love to have our Larchmont locals come by for this event.”

Stop by and tell them you heard about it on the Buzz!