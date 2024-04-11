Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Larchmont Village News

City Passes Temporary Ban on Dog Breeder Permits

By Patricia Lombard
Hailey is being fostered by Larchmont Village resident Emily Simon while she is waiting for her forever home.

Los Angeles city animal shelters are desperately overcrowded with nearly twice as many dogs crowded into kennels stacked in hallways. In an effort to address the problem, CD 1 Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez sponsored a measure to impose a temporary moratorium on new dog breeding permits. On Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously 13-0 with members Katy Yaroslavsky and Monica Rodriguez absent.

LAist reported that Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez said there are simply too many animals in city shelters — and too few being adopted.

“It is unacceptable for the city to continue issuing breeding permits while thousands of animals are suffering from overcrowded conditions in our shelters,” Hernandez said during Tuesday’s council meeting.

“They’re overwhelmed with animals and the conditions are completely unacceptable,” NBC LA reported that Hernandez said prior to the vote. “This is both an inflow and outflow problem.”

A representative of the American Kennel Club, who opposed the ban, told LAist the “measure would punish dog breeders who follow the rules while encouraging unlicensed “backyard” breeders, who can potentially produce animals with health problems that also wind up in shelters.”

Meanwhile, local rescues are doing their best to pull dogs out of the shelter to live with foster families until they can be adopted.

“There are so many adoptable dogs and every time a dog is bought from a breeder, it means one less shelter dog gets a chance at new life,” Emily Simon, a Larchmont Village resident and organizer of Dog Coalition of Los Angeles, told the Buzz. Her all-volunteer organization helps support and train volunteers who want to foster dogs.

Simon and fellow organizer Soyoung Kim were interviewed on Spectrum News with two adorable dogs who are currently being fostered by the program. According to news reports, city officials are also in the process of considering a proposal to provide a stipend to encourage more people to foster animals in shelters.

Tailwaggers on Larchmont Blvd which hosts adoption events every weekend at their Larchmont location also supports dozens of rescues through the Tailwaggers Foundation providing grants that offset the cost of medical treatment.

Simon told us that Hailey and Juana who are featured in the Spectrum News story are both adoptable! If you’re interested, you can learn more about them and the other adoptable dogs in the program at dogcoalitionla.org and follow them on Instagram.

Hailey is an extremely well-rounded, friendly, and charming, pixie husky weighing in at 40lbs at the perfect age of 3 years old.
Juana is 3 years old and 48lbs and full of personality.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard is the publisher of the Larchmont Buzz. Patty lives with her family in Fremont Place. She has been active in neighborhood issues since moving here in 1989. Her pictorial history, "Larchmont" for Arcadia Press is available at Chevalier's Books.
Previous article
Windsor Square Native Garden Revisited
Next article
LBA Members Adopt Pots

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Calendar

View Calendar

Latest Articles

Load more

Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

[email protected] [email protected]

(323) 741-4651
584 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90004

© 2024 Larchmont Buzz | Privacy Policy

.printfriendly { padding: 0 0 60px 50px; }