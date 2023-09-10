Demolition of Marilyn Monroe Home Stopped

Preservationists city-wide celebrated the intervention of the Los Angeles City Council in preventing the demolition of Marylin Monroe’s former home in Brentwood. On Friday, led by the efforts of City Councilmember Traci Park, the City Council voted unanimously to consider the property a historic cultural monument, thus stopping the demolition proposed by the current property owners who had secured a demolition permit from the city’s Department of Building and Safety.

The LA Times, reported, “Councilmember Traci Park was rushing against the clock to save Monroe’s final residence after learning Wednesday that the owner, Glory of the Snow Trust, had requested a permit to have the iconic Spanish Colonial residence demolished.

“Immediately my team and I sprung into action. … But unfortunately, the Department of Building and Safety issued a demolition permit before my team and I could fully intervene and get this issue resolved,” she said at a press conference held shortly before Friday’s City Council meeting.

The 11th District councilmember wore red lipstick and styled her short blond hair à la Monroe as she gave an impassioned speech announcing she would be bringing a motion to initiate consideration of historic cultural monument status for Monroe’s home.

“I am here with you today as the custodian of the district which is home to Marilyn Monroe’s beloved final residence. I am also here today as a defender of our city’s rich history and heritage,” Park said.”