Diptyque Larchmont to Close Temporarily for Renovations

Next weekend, starting on June 25, Diptyque Larchmont at 202 N. Larchmont Blvd., will temporarily close its doors for an extensive interior renovation. Diptyque’s in-house design team has come up with a new look for the Larchmont shop, which opened eight years ago and is one of the brand’s first retail shops in the U.S.

The store will evolve from its current art deco style interior to a French pied-à-terre with light white woods, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the center, and a comfy sofa where customers can sit and enjoy the shopping experience, sales associate Matthew George told the Buzz.

“The new design will feature elements from the arts and craft style that is more fitting with the historic homes in the surrounding neighborhood, while still being French,” said George, who also has a background in interior design.

The Larchmont renovation coincides with Diptyque’s plans to expand the boutique experience for its U.S. customers by opening more retail shops around the country, said George. The renovations for Larchmont will align the shopping experience with the design of the new locations.

The Larchmont store has planned a champagne and charcuterie celebration on Saturday, June 24 from 12 to 5 p.m., before the store closes on Sunday, June 25. The plan is to re-open in early September, just in time for fall and holiday shopping.

While the store is closed, the Diptyque Larchmont team will be still be able to assist customers with “replenishment, new product discovery, or last-minute gifting needs leading up to the temporary closure,” according to an email sent to customers.

Until the store closes, you can still shop at Dipytque Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.