354 S. Lucerne Blvd. – Exceptional Livability in Prime Windsor Square

Sponsored Post
This large corner Colonial home offers exceptional livability in prime Windsor Square. Meticulously remodeled and designed by the Architect of the playboy mansion – Arthur Rolland Kelly.
As you enter the home, you are flooded with an abundance of sunlight and notice the admirable traditional floor plan with hardwood floors throughout.
The opulent living room with a fireplace is designed for large-scale entertaining with a family room adjacent.
Formal dining room with picturesque windows and flows into the kitchen.
Walk through the prep kitchen into an open gourmet kitchen that boasts a large center island, family room, and a sunny breakfast area.
Large french doors that open onto the park-like backyard sitting on an expansive lot of over 14,000 sqft, ideal for entertaining.
Six bedrooms and bathrooms, which offer gracious proportions (including a downstairs powder bath).
The gated entrance to the garage is on 4th Street with plenty of space on the driveway for additional parking.
The bonus ADU is perfect for an office or guest home.
Walking distance to the finest schools, Larchmont Village, and world-class shopping and dining complete this outstanding home.
Photographer: Anthony Barcelo @Mrbarcelo
Staging: @meridithbaerhome
Art Staging: @creativeartpartners
354 S Lucerne Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90020
Offered at $7,795,000
6 BED 6 BATH | 5,998 SF |14,403 SF Lot
Guest House/ADU | Backyard Pool
Open:
Tuesday, 6/13 11:00am-2:00pm
Sunday, 6/18 2:00pm-5:00pm
Jackie Smith
DRE# 01889096
213-494-7736
[email protected]
Rodney Williams II
DRE# 02065999
310-890-5592
[email protected]
The Jackie Smith Group
9454 Wilshire Blvd. 1st Fl. Beverly Hills, CA 90212
6430 W. Sunset Blvd. 6th Fl. Los Angeles, CA 90028
Sponsored Post