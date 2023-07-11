Duer To Open On Larchmont Thursday

Duer, the Vancouver based clothing retailer and creator of the “world’s most comfortable pants,” is opening its Larchmont store this Thursday. And it might even open on Wednesday, depending on how quickly the staff can set up the new shop at 129 N. Larchmont Blvd., the company’s second U.S. location. Those familiar with the brand will know that Duer has been on La Brea Avenue for the past two years. But the company decided to make the move to Larchmont Blvd when the space at 129 N. Larchmont Blvd became available. The La Brea location closed earlier this week, staff told the Buzz when we stopped in Monday for a sneak peek at the new store.

Store manager Durryl Washington and his staff were busy emptying boxes and filling shelves and racks with the brand’s signatures pants, sweat pants, shorts, shirts and jackets, when we visited.

“Our clothing is for everyday, active lifestyles,” explained Washington. “Our fabric has five times the stretch and we use recycled plastic material inside our quilted jackets. We have clothing for men and women and many unisex items as well.

Duer was founded in 2016 by Larry Ganett after he started riding his bike and wanted a pair of pants comfortable enough to wear when riding but nice enough to wear to work. Sustainability is a priority so the company’s apparel is made from plants and recycled materials.

“Designed for “doers” to move comfortably from bikelane to boardroom to an evening out, all in a single pair of pants,” explains the company’s website. The spelling “Duer” reflects the company’s Norwegian roots.

After this week’s soft opening, Washington told the Buzz the Duer team is planning activities and festivities for a grand opening celebration the weekend of July 29-20, including 20 percent off on entire purchases over the three day event. Customers who stop by are also invited to scan a QR code on the front door to enter a contest to win a $1,000 gift card.

Store hours are likely to be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.