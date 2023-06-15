Faherty Brand Opens Newest Retail Store on Larchmont

Faherty Brand’s newest store is now open at 219 N. Larchmont Blvd.

Larchmont Blvd.’s newest retailer, Faherty Brand, opened last week in the former Pickett Fences location at 219 N. Larchmont Blvd.

This is the 52nd store (the 11th in California and first in metro Los Angeles) for the New York-based clothing company, which is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

According to Kerry Docherty, Faherty’s Chief Impact Officer, the brand is a family enterprise founded by Docherty’s husband, Alex Faherty, and his brother Mike…and it even includes their mother, who designs the brand’s stores (including Larchmont).

Speaking with the Buzz yesterday, Docherty said Faherty Brand clothing strives to be “the antithesis of fast fashion,” with a “laid back surf vibe,” inspired by “big nature,” such as sky, water, and sun.

In short, she said, what you’ll find in the store is “laid back casual clothing with a really good hand feel,” including customized fabrics with sun-faded hues, which everyone in the family – couples, kids, and older parents – can wear from sunrise to sunset.

“We want you to feel like “Ah, this feels like a nice reprieve,”” said Docherty.

In addition to clothing, the Larchmont Faherty store will carry a few accessories such as candles, sunscreen, shoes, flip flops, and blankets.

Also, Locherty said the company is committed to both environmental sustainability (such using “low-impact” fabrics such as cotton and “responsibly-sourced” cashmere) and support for Native and Indigenous cultures, including working with Native/Indigenous designers for many of its products. (You can read more about the company’s cultural commitments here.)

Docherty said the company chose Larchmont for its latest store because the family is familiar with the area (Docherty’s sister lives nearby, and Docherty herself used to live in LA and attended Pepperdine University), so the neighborhood has always been on their radar.

“It’s such a unique area,” she said. “It feels like a little small town in Los Angeles. So we were really excited when the opportunity opened up. We felt like it would be a good fit for our community.”

Docherty said the store isn’t planning a big, splashy grand opening, but there were some small events last weekend (offering hair tinsel and special food items), and there will be more for Father’s Day this weekend. For example, on Saturday, the store will be serving margaritas from 12-5 p.m. and will have a photo booth from 2-5p.m. And on Sunday, Papuskrafts handcarfted jewelery will have an in-store pop-up from 12-5 p.m.

Also, in addition to store-based special events and promotions, Docherty said Faherty Brand hosts more occasional and much larger “Sun Sessions” events around the country, which its website describes as gatherings of “good people doing good work through concerts, workshops, dinners, and more.” Docherty said the events usually feature local creators such as musicians, muralists, and Native artists. “We have an affinity for people who access their own creativity,” said Docherty.

Faherty is now open on Larchmont from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.