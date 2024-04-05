Hackman Scales Back Television City Project

Renderings courtesy of Foster + Partners and Television City















Hackman Capital, owner of Television City announced this week it was reducing the scale of its plans for Television City. The revised plans designed by Foster + Partners call for eliminating 150,000 square feet of general office floor area and completely removing the 15-story west tower reducing the overall height of the project across the site. The company pledged its transportation and mobility program will be one of the most robust in the City and will eliminate approximately 5,000 daily car trips from local streets, according to a press statement.

“Listening to and working with the community has been at the core of the TVC Project and we are grateful to everyone who has genuinely engaged in this process,” Zach Sokoloff, Senior Vice President of Television City told the Buzz. “We believe this refined studio project not only responds to stakeholder feedback but has been meaningfully improved as a result of our collaboration. We will continue to prioritize community engagement and look forward to moving through the next steps of the entitlement process.”

Updated plans reflecting the changes were submitted to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning earlier this week after years of discussions with CD5 Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky and residents and stakeholders in the Beverly/Fairfax community.

“Television City is committed to being a good neighbor for the long-term, which starts with listening. We are grateful to all Project stakeholders for their participation in our outreach process and the Project refinements arising from this collaboration and input have made the TVC Project even better,” said Michael Hackman, Founder and CEO of Hackman Capital Partners. “Our investment will preserve this iconic studio and transform it into Los Angeles’ first all-electric production facility, create good-paying jobs close to where individuals and families live, and improve the quality of life and safety of residents and businesses in the Beverly/Fairfax community.”

“Hackman Capital Partners has consistently listened to feedback and has worked collaboratively with us to preserve the history of Television City. The TVC Project strikes a good balance between protecting its Historic Cultural Monument and implementing a much-needed modernization—all while restoring views of its signature red awning to Beverly Boulevard,” said Adrian Scott Fine, President and CEO of the LA Conservancy.

Not everyone is embracing the revised project.

“The planning documents are not yet available, but Hackman’s preview does absolutely nothing to answer community concerns. Trimming a project the size of two Staples Centers by 150,000 square feet clearly will not relieve the congestion and disruption that surrounding communities would suffer. With roughly three-quarters of the project devoted to office space, Hackman’s development is really a big office park wrapped around a small studio,” Shelley Wagers, a spokesperson for the Beverly Fairfax Community Alliance told the Buzz.

“Television City heard us. I initially opposed the Project but the TVC team took the time to listen to the community’s feedback and make real and meaningful changes,” said Angie White, a Park La Brea Residents Association Board Member. “Today’s TVC Project reflects what our community wants and highlights the receptiveness of Television City to work collaboratively with all stakeholders. This is a win-win for the entertainment industry and the Beverly/Fairfax neighborhood. Now it’s the City’s turn to listen to the community, and I hope they move quickly to approve this Project.”

Hackman purchased the iconic studio in 2019 from CBS shortly after the Los Angeles Conservancy nominated the historic property as a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument.

Operating since 1952, Television City is the first purpose-built television production facility in the world. Many of America’s favorite television shows have been filmed at Television City: All in the Family, The Merv Griffin Show, Sonny and Cher and more recently Dancing with The Stars, American Idol, and Real Time with Bill Maher.