Victim Targeted in Hancock Park Robbery

Screenshot from a KTLA news story that aired yesterday about a woman who had been robbed at gunpoint in Hancock Park using recently released security footage. The incident occurred on September 7 according to news reports.

KTLA and Fox 11 television news stations aired stories on Wednesday about a woman robbed at gunpoint in Hancock Park. Though the incident occurred on September 7, 2023, both stories contained recently released security footage of the incident.

According to the news reports, police now believe the victim, the owner of a jewelry store in Koreatown, was targeted by thieves who had also robbed the jewelry store a few days earlier. The newly released security footage shows a man approaching a woman as she is leaving her car, he points a gun and takes her handbag which was reported to contain $100,000 in cash. The incident took place at the victim’s garage in her condominium at Wilshire Blvd and McCadden Place.

The Buzz was unable to get any updates on the story from LAPD.