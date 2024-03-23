Happy National Puppy Day!

On this day honoring some of our sweetest Angelenos, we want to remind you to adopt, don’t shop from breeders! Our city and county shelters are overrun with dogs of all shapes, sizes, and ages and there are many breed-specific rescues across the LA area if you have your heart set on a specific breed of dog. With a lack of spay-neuter and enforcement of backyard breeders, lots of mamas with young puppies find themselves in the shelters, so please check shelters and rescues.

Puppies are bundles of fun, but it’s lots of work to help them mature into healthy, balanced dogs. If you’re looking for a lower-maintenance dog, consider an older dog! They’re equally sweet and loving but often have a harder time finding homes. You could be their hero! Gumby, Canela, and Delilah are three lovely older pups with lots of life left to share with you! All three are LA city shelter dogs who are currently living in foster homes and part of the Dog Coalition Los Angeles foster program. Please reach out to Dog Coalition LA to learn more about them or follow @dogcoalitionla on instagram to see more adoptable dogs. Canela loves humans big and small Sweet boy Gumby is treat motivated Delilah is calm cool and collected Gumby is also sweet with kids Canela is a goofy girl with lots of personality Delilah can chill with you wherever you want to hang out Canela looooves cuddles Delilah is well socialized around kids and dogs Gumby is also great with small dogs