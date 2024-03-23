Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Larchmont Village News

Happy National Puppy Day!

By Emily Simon
Gumby is 9 years old, and a hunk of love. He is extremely friendly with both people and dogs including small dogs!
Canela is 6 years old and a petite girl at 48lbs. She is exceptionally loving with people of all ages.
Delilah is a sweet, gentle, and calm 9-year-old husky. She loves to go on walks and get belly rubs.

On this day honoring some of our sweetest Angelenos, we want to remind you to adopt, don’t shop from breeders! Our city and county shelters are overrun with dogs of all shapes, sizes, and ages and there are many breed-specific rescues across the LA area if you have your heart set on a specific breed of dog. With a lack of spay-neuter and enforcement of backyard breeders, lots of mamas with young puppies find themselves in the shelters, so please check shelters and rescues.

Puppies are bundles of fun, but it’s lots of work to help them mature into healthy, balanced dogs. If you’re looking for a lower-maintenance dog, consider an older dog! They’re equally sweet and loving but often have a harder time finding homes. You could be their hero! Gumby, Canela, and Delilah are three lovely older pups with lots of life left to share with you! All three are LA city shelter dogs who are currently living in foster homes and part of the Dog Coalition Los Angeles foster program. Please reach out to Dog Coalition LA to learn more about them or follow @dogcoalitionla on instagram to see more adoptable dogs.

Canela loves humans big and small
Sweet boy Gumby is treat motivated
Delilah is calm cool and collected
Gumby is also sweet with kids
Canela is a goofy girl with lots of personality
Delilah can chill with you wherever you want to hang out
Canela looooves cuddles
Delilah is well socialized around kids and dogs
Gumby is also great with small dogs
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Emily Simon
Emily Simonhttps://dogcoalitionla.org
Emily lives is Larchmont Village with her husband their dog Jenny. She is an active volunteer with Dog Coalition Los Angeles.
Previous article
Vegan Hamantaschen for Purim

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Calendar

View Calendar

Latest Articles

Load more

Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

[email protected] [email protected]

(323) 741-4651
584 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90004

© 2024 Larchmont Buzz | Privacy Policy

.printfriendly { padding: 0 0 60px 50px; }