Hurricane Hilary Expected to Bring Heavy Rain to Los Angeles

Hurricane Hilary, currently a Category 4 storm, is on track to make landfall in Southern California and the Baja Peninsula on Sunday. The storm is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by the time it reaches Los Angles, but it is still expected to bring significant rain causing possible strong winds and potential flooding and flash floods.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami issued its first-ever Tropical Storm Watch for Southern California earlier today. The hurricane is “expected to produce flooding rains and strong winds over much of Baja California and Southern California this weekend and early next week.”

According to the NHC, “heavy rainfall associated with Hilary could produce areas of flash flooding and result in landslides over portions of the Baja California Peninsula late tonight through late Sunday. Rainfall impacts from Hilary within the Southwestern United States areexpected to peak this weekend into Monday. Flash, urban, and arroyo flooding is expected, with the potential for rare and dangerous impacts.”

LA County emergency officials are recommending that residents keep informed and sign up for emergency alerts at Alert LA County. More information on the local weather can be found on the National Weather Service LA website, and in this New York Times story, which also has some great graphics.

Locally, in the past, heavy rain has caused street flooding in our area, and some power outages. If you’ve been thinking about getting a small generator to power your electronic devices during a power outage, now might be a good time to get one. We’ve been putting that off for ages but Hurricane Hilary has motivated us to finally get one recommended by Wirecutter. Stay safe and we will keep buzzing information your way.