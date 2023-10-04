Jennifer Audette, CEO POLAM, Awarded 2023 Credit Union Rock Stars

Sponsored

Jennifer Audette, CEO of POLAM Federal Credit Union located at 589 N. Larchmont Blvd in Los Angeles is among 25 credit union professionals and board members nationally named 2023 Credit Union Rock Stars by the editorial team of Credit Union Magazine. Audette’s story appears on CUNA News.

The Credit Union Rock Stars program recognizes outstanding credit union professionals and directors from a wide range of disciplines who inspire and innovate to advance the missions of their credit unions. Members of the 11th class of Rock Stars were selected for their exceptional creativity, innovation, and passion.



POLAM is a boutique credit union whose field of membership is open to anyone who lives in Southern California and makes a one-time donation of $20 to the Polish American Congress. Located at the corner of Clinton and Larchmont Blvd, POLAM has the distinction of a 28-quarter 5-star Bauer Financial rating, received the 2022 Best of Membership award from Credit Unions across the nation, and lives and breathes the “People Helping People” philosophy that Credit Unions are founded upon. They are a not-for-profit, full-service financial institution where members, aka “customers”, are owners and treated with friendly and personalized service. POLAM was recently designated for approval for ASI, which gives double the insurance limits of most federally insured institutions. Where $250,000.00 is insured by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund, an additional $250,000 for an individual account adds insurance coverage of $500,000.00 per individual account.



“Prepare to be inspired and motivated by the 11th annual class of Rock Stars,” says Bill Merrick, Credit Union Magazine deputy editor. “There’s much to admire about these 25 credit union professionals and their compelling stories of generosity, ingenuity, and concern for others.”



Credit Union Rock Stars are profiled in a special digital edition of Credit Union Magazine.

Check out all the winners and read their stories at news.cuna.org/rockstar.

