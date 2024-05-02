Rep. Schiff Announces Winners of Annual CA-30 Congressional Art Competition at The Ebell

Congressman Adam Schiff with the winners of the Congressional Art Competition. (l-r) Lucy Yerrid, First Place; Arthur T. Priester; Second Place; Lumi Lee, Third Place and Florayne Rosco Lualhati, winner of the People’s Choice Award.



The historic Ebell of Los Angeles hosted Representative Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and his office’s annual Congressional Art Competition for California’s 30th Congressional District. This is the second year the awards have been presented at The Ebell. More than 200 students, proud teachers and parents attended. This year 50 students from 25 schools around the 30th District entered the Congressional Art Competition. The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for Members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, hundreds of thousands of high school students have submitted their artwork for consideration.

“Every year, I am amazed by the artwork submitted by talented young artists from across our community. All the students who participated in this year’s competition deserve recognition, and I hope they will continue to enrich our community with their art for years to come. I want to congratulate this year’s winners and I look forward to seeing their beautiful artwork in my offices in California and in the Capitol building,” said Rep. Schiff.

Schiff said that over the years, the artwork reflects the issues facing the country. He encouraged the audience to visit the exhibition at the Capitol. In his 12th term, this year is Schiff’s last competition. He has resigned his seat to run for Senate for the seat vacated by the passing of Diane Feinstein.

Dr. Stacy Brightman, Executive Director of The Ebell of Los Angeles welcomed Congressman Schiff, the students, their families and teachers. .

Dr. Stacy Brightman, Executive Director of The Ebell of Los Angeles and a leader in the arts community welcomed everyone to The Ebell saying, “This amazing historic building was built by bold women, at a time when didn’t even have to right to vote, as a place for art and culture that would uplift women and our entire community. Today, our mission remains the same. To inspire women and build community through arts, culture, education, service, and stewardship of our historic campus and collections.”

Bright served as one of the judges along with Peter Adams, a renowned California artist, nationally recognized for his enigmatic still life, figure, and landscape paintings and Danielle Eubank, world-traveling sailor, founder and artist of One Artist Five Oceans, a project to raise climate awareness were also judges.

Top honors went to Lucy Yerrid’s oil painting “Halmoni’s House” won first place and will be included in the nationwide Congressional Art Competition in Washington, D.C. Her artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol, alongside winners from other Congressional Districts across the nation. Lucy attends The Wizard of Art school, lives in Los Angeles and is in the 10th grade.

Arthur T. Priester’s oil painting “inside Arthur’s head” and Lumi Lee’s pencil drawing “Home” won second and third place, respectively and their artwork will be displayed in Congressman Schiff’s Washington, DC office and his Burbank district office. Arthur attends Glendale High School, lives in Glendale and is in the 10th grade, and Lumi attends The Buckley School, lives in Los Angeles and is in the 12th grade.