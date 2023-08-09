LA Changes Rules for Plastics Recycling

For a while now, we’ve been hearing that the market for recyclable materials has been changing over the last few years, and that even though the city has been collecting a wide variety of plastics for recycling, there may no longer be buyers for those items.

As a result, today, the city sent out a notice that while it can still recycle clean paper, cardboard, metal, and glass as usual, it is reducing the number and types of plastics that can be recycled in our blue bins. From now on, it will accept only plastic items coded with the numbers 1, 2, and 5. Items with recycling codes 3, 4, 6, and 7 will no longer be accepted, and should be disposed of in your black trash bin.

To be a bit more descriptive, the numbers generally correspond with the following common plastic types and items:

Blue Bins:

1 – PET – Soda and water bottles

2 – HDPE– Laundry soap, lotion, and shampoo bottles; milk jugs

5 – Polypropylene – Retail food containers such as yogurt, butter, margarine (no black microwave meal trays)

Black Bins:

3 – Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) – clear food wrappings, teething rings, kid and pet toys

4 – LDPE – shrink wrap, dry cleaner bags, plastic shopping bags, squeezable bottles, bread bags

6 – Polystyrene – Disposable cups, utensils, food containers (both rigid and foam), egg cartons, foam packing material

7 – Polycarbonates and LEXAN – water bottles, food containers, Bioplastics (PLA), disposable packaging, utensils, straws, cups, bags, bottles

Finally, the city’s notice – shown below in full – urges everyone to now “think reusable, not disposable. Always bring your own reusable cup and bag!”

For more information, contact the City Facilities Recycling Program at [email protected] or (213) 485-2260.