Larchmont Area Weathering the Storm, So Far

The Sunday Larchmont Farmers Market is canceled today because of the weather, but you can still support our local farmers at the Wednesday market which will happen as usual from 1 – 5 p.m. However, there are some businesses open, according to an intrepid Buzz reader who was on the street early this morning. Officials have advised residents to stay home and off the roads, so many of our local museums, parks, and other places are closed today in an abundance of caution.

In a press conference, this morning from the city’s Emergency Operations Center, LA Mayor Karen Bass told residents to “stay safe, stay home and stay informed.”

For now, the Larchmont area seems to be fairly quiet, we haven’t heard any reports of downed trees or flooded streets. Currently, the rainfall is light to moderate but it’s expected to spread across the region and intensify later this afternoon and evening. Let’s hope it stays that way as the rainfall picks up later today.

Hurricane Hilary, now downgraded to a tropical storm is forecast to bring lots of rain to the LA area intensifying later today. Most parts of the LA metro area are expected to receive 2-4 inches of rain with 4-7 inches in the mountain and desert areas, according to KCAL News.

A flood watch is still in effect for Los Angeles County through Monday morning. Forecasters are advising against travel in the mountains and deserts.

“Excessive runoff from expected heavy rain may result in flooding of creeks, roads, urban areas, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Of particular concern are the Antelope Valley and San Gabriel Mountains, where there is a high threat of significant and dangerous flooding, especially on the roads,” according to the National Weather Service Alert.

Residents are reminded they should contact 9-1-1 for possible life-threatening storm-related emergencies. Call 3-1-1 for other impacts, such as mudslides and street flooding, downed power lines, or fallen trees. Weekend hours have been extended for this event.

Residents can save time and access most LA City services online, or download the cellphone app for MyLA311.