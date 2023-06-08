May Motions from City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky and Hugo Soto-Martinez

Each month, we track the city council motions introduced by our local City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky (CD5) and Hugo Soto-Martinez (CD 13). Motions are the first step in the lengthy process of creating a new city ordinance. Once a motion is filed, it is sent to the appropriate City Council committee(s) for review, discussion, and votes. Tracking individual motions is a good way to stay informed about our Councilmembers’ concerns and activity, as well as specific issues you might be interested in. For more information about a motion, to read its full text, or to track its progress through the Council process, just click on the Council File number next to each item below. You can even subscribe to e-mail updates on motions you’re interested in by clicking the envelope-shaped icon near the top of the screen on each Council File page.

These were the motions introduced by our representatives during the month of May.

Celebrations & Commemorations

23-0538 – (Yaroslavsky – Soto-Martinez) Motion to transfer/appropriate funds from the Heritage Month Celebration and Special Events line item in the General City Purposes Fund for services in connection with the Council District Five special recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, on May 1, 2023, at City Hall, including the illumination of City Hall. Referred to full City Council.

23-0541 – (Yaroslavsky – Soto-Martinez) Motion to approve the street banner campaign being coordinated by the Century City Chamber of Commerce to celebrate their 60th year anniversary, as a City of Los Angeles Non-Event Street Banner Program for the period of May 2023 to July 2024. Referred to full City Council.

Civil Rights & Equity

23-0600-S21 – (Hernandez – Yaroslavsky) Budget Motion No. 4, dated May 18, 2023, to add funding for a Therapeutic Van Pilot Program in Council District One. Referred to the To Budget, Finance and Innovation Committee, and the Public Safety Committee.

23-0600-S23 – (Soto-Martinez – Raman – Hernandez) Budget Motion No. 6, dated May 18, 2023, to add resolution authority and nine-months funding for three Management Analysts (Class Code 9184-0) in the Community Investment for Families Department, to implement the Citywide Language Access Plan. Referred to the To Budget, Finance and Innovation Committee, and the Civil Rights, Equity, Immigration, Aging and Disability Committee.

Crime & Public Safety

23-0600-S29 – (Hernandez – Soto-Martinez) Budget Motion No. 14, dated May 18, 2023, to delete authorization for Municipal Improvement Corporation of Los Angeles funding for police vehicle replacement, pending a report outlining the costs of this program and the status of the existing Police Department fleet. Referred to the Budget, Finance and Innovation Committee, the Government Operations Committee, and the Public Safety Committee.

23-0600-S32 – (Hernandez – Yaroslavsky) Budget Motion No. 22, dated May 18, 2023, to transfer funding from the Opioid Settlement line item in the General City Purposes Fund to a new program entitled Council District 1 – MacArthur Park Harm Reduction Center. Referred to the Budget, Finance and Innovation Committee, and the Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee.

23-0600-S33 – (Raman – Yaroslavsky) Budget Motion No. 23, dated May 18, 2023, to set aside funding for a Crisis and Incident Response through Community-Led Engagement (CIRCLE) team in the South San Fernando Valley, across the Ventura Boulevard commercial corridor. Referred to the Budget, Finance and Innovation Committee, the Housing and Homelessness Committee, and the Public Safety Committee.

23-0600-S34 – (Soto-Martinez – McOsker – Price) Budget Motion No. 24, dated May 18, 2023, to change the title of the Unappropriated Balance line item, Sworn Overtime – Interim Homeless Housing Sites, to Police Department Sworn Overtime and Other Homeless Services – Interim Homeless Housing Sites. Referred to the Budget, Finance and Innovation Committee, the Housing and Homelessness Committee, and the Public Safety Committee.

Energy, Environment & Sustainability

23-0492 – (Park – Yaroslavsky) Motion to adopt the Resolution authorizing the Director of the Bureau of Sanitation to negotiate, accept, execute, and submit all documents necessary to secure funding from the California Department of Transportation for the Ballona Creek Total Maximum Daily Load Project. Referred to the full City Council.

23-0537 – (Harris-Dawson – Yaroslavsky) Motion to transfer/appropriate funds from the Measure R Local Return Special Fund to a new account, Broadway Sur Project, for completion of the storm water capture element. Referred to full City Council.

23-0600-S25 – (Soto-Martinez – Hernandez) Budget Motion No. 8, dated May 18, 2023, to increase Municipal Improvement Corporation of Los Angeles financing for Department of Transportation Bus Electrification by deleting Municipal Improvement Corporation of Los Angeles financing for a Police Helicopter Replacement. Referred to the To Budget, Finance and Innovation Committee, the Energy and Environment Committee, and the Government Operations Committee.

23-0002-S58 – (McOsker – Yaroslavsky) Resolution to include in the City’s 2023-24 State Legislative Program a position on SB 529 (Gonzalez), the EVs for All Act of 2023, which would require the California Energy Commission to develop and administer a new competitive grant program to facilitate the establishment of EV car sharing services at affordable housing facilities. Referred to the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

Governmental Reform

23-0530 – (Yaroslavsky – McOsker – Krekorian) Motion to instruct the Chief Legislative Analyst, in consultation with the City Ethics Commission and City Attorney, to report on possible Ethics and Conflict of Interest laws revisions that would require disclosure of lobbyists who are a close relative of a Councilmember, or staff of a Councilmember, and prohibit lobbying of the same. Referred to the Ad Hoc Committee on City Governance Reform.

Housing & Homelessness

23-0490 – (Raman – Hernandez – Soto-Martinez) Motionn to instruct the Los Angeles Housing Department, with support from the City Attorney and any other relevant departments, to report with a plan for changing the Transit Oriented Communities (TOC) Incentive Program from Schedule 1 (HUD rents), which has been in effect since October 2022, back to Schedule 6 or 7 (HCD rents). Referred to the Housing and Homelessness Committee.

09-1164-S1 – (Yaroslavsky – Raman) Motion to accept payment from Century City Realty LLC, the developer of a project located at 10131 Constellation Boulevard and/or 1950 Avenue of the Stars, Planning Case No. CPC-2009-817-DA, in accordance with Section 5.e of the First Amendment to the Development Agreement (Contract No. C-116002), to be deposited into the City’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Referred to full City Council.

23-0002-S59 – (Soto-Martinez – Yaroslavsky) Resolution to include in the City’s 2023-24 State Legislative Program a position on AB 1620 (Zbur), which would authorize a jurisdiction to require an owner of a rent-controlled unit to allow a permanently physically disabled tenant to relocate to a comparable accessible unit and retain their same rental rate. Referred to the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

Miscellaneous

23-0563 – (Raman – Yaroslavsky) Motion to request the City Attorney prepare and present an ordinance to repeal Los Angeles Municipal Code Section 14.3.1 (L), which imposes a series of requirements to re-establish eldercare facilities that have been abandoned or discontinued for a year. Referred to the Civil Rights, Equity, Immigration, Aging and Disability Committee.

23-0567 – (Yaroslavsky – McOsker) Motion to approve the Personal Services Contract with Indigov Corporation for the provision of services to Council District Five. Referred to full City Council.

23-0568 – (Rodriguez – Soto-Martinez) Motion to authorize the General Manager, Community Investment for Families Department, to accept and execute a new grant agreement with the State of California Scholarshare Investment Board, including all certifications and other required documents. Referred to the Economic and Community Development Committee.

Positions on State Legislation

23-0002-S56 -(Raman – Soto-Martinez – Krekorian) Resolution to include in the City’s 2023-24 State Legislative Program a position on AB 881 (Ting), which would remove financial hardship barriers to increase the diversity of criminal juries in California. Referred to the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

Streets

23-0137 – (Raman – Soto-Martinez) Motion to amend the Council Action of March 3, 2023, to limit the restriction on displaying for sale signs or placards on parked vehicles to only the north side of Franklin Avenue, from Tamarind Avenue to North Bronson Avenue. Referred to the full City Council.

23-0494 – (Harris-Dawson – Yaroslavsky) Motion to adopt the Resolution required by the California Department of Transportation, authorizing the Director of the Bureau of Street Services to negotiate, accept, execute, and submit all documents necessary to secure funding for the Broadway-Manchester Multi-Modal Green Streets Project. Referred to the Public Works Committee.

22-1102 – (Yaroslavsky – Lee) Motion to rescind the Council Action of September 28, 2022, to return the Neighborhood Service Enhancements funds to Council District Five inasmuch as the Bureau of Street Services in unable to install the project landscaping without a maintenance agreement with the designated service provider. Referred to full City Council.