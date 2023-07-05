Melrose Village Walk Tonight

Every Wednesday evening, neighbors in Melrose Village gather at the corner of Spaulding and Waring at 6:30 p.m. for a 30-40 minute walk around the neighborhood followed by dinner at a local restaurant.

“We will have SUNSHINE and beautiful weather tonight for the Melrose Wednesday Walk. Maybe bring a hat and some sunscreen,” wrote organizer Shelby Blecker in an email today. Blecker organized the walks with LAPD Senior Lead Officers in response to a spate of high profile crimes last year and now serves on the Mid City West Neighborhood Council, representing the area roughly defined as La Brea to Fairfax Ave and Willoughby to Beverly Blvd.

“Everyone is welcome to come wherever they live. Sometimes we have people from West Hollywood, Beverly Grove and even Sherman Oaks who have joined us.” said Blecker, adding that attendance varies from five to 25 people.

SLO Dantzler will not be joining the group tonight, Blecker said, but he’s hoping residents will still come and engage on neighborhood issues.

“We have several neighborhood things going on that we can talk about tonight… There’s Abundant Housing Los Angeles, an organization involved in changing housing zones. Is this a good thing for our neighborhood? Have you heard about the Mayor’s new appointment to her City Planning Commission? Do you want to see a 6 story apartment, with NO parking, built on the lot next to your home? Are you having issues with encampments near where you live? Graffiti? How’s the parking on your street? The paperwork for our permit parking project is glacially moving forward! Maybe you have questions about the Neighborhood Council and what they do. What else comes to mind that you’d like to talk to neighbors about. Or just come for a stroll and enjoy the spring night air,” wrote Blecker in his weekly email to neighbors.

The walks have attracted the interest of some elected officials and others who are running for office. A staff member from Board of Supervisors Lindsey Horvath’s office will join the group next week, and the following week Joshua Bocanegra, a candidate for Congressional District 30, currently held by Congressman Adam Schiff, will be joining the group.

“If helping our neighborhood be safer and more inviting, if bringing back a sense of community is important, this is a great way to help do this,” wrote Blecker. “Bring a friend and join us for an hour or just a few blocks.”

After tonight’s walk, the group is planning to have diner at Madre Oaxacan Restaurant at 801 N Fairfax Avenue at Fairfax at Waring.