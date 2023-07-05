June Motions from City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky and Hugo Soto-Martinez

Each month, we track the city council motions introduced by our local City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky (CD5) and Hugo Soto-Martinez (CD 13). Motions are the first step in the lengthy process of creating a new city ordinance. Once a motion is filed, it is sent to the appropriate City Council committee(s) for review, discussion, and votes. Tracking individual motions is a good way to stay informed about our Councilmembers’ concerns and activity, as well as specific issues you might be interested in. For more information about a motion, to read its full text, or to track its progress through the Council process, just click on the Council File number next to each item below. You can even subscribe to e-mail updates on motions you’re interested in by clicking the envelope-shaped icon near the top of the screen on each Council File page.

These were the motions introduced by our representatives during the month of June.

Celebrations & Commemorations

23-0614 – (Soto-Martinez – Yaroslavsky) Motion to approve the street banner campaign sponsored by the Department of Recreation and Parks celebrating the 42nd Annual Lotus Festival at Echo Park, as a City Event Street Banner Program, for the period May 1, 2023 through July 31, 2023. Forwarded to the full City Council.

23-0657 – (Yaroslavsky – Blumenfield) Motion to transfer/appropriate funds from the Heritage Month Celebration and Special Events line item in the General City Purposes Fund for services in connection with the Council District Five special recognition of CDKL5 Awareness Month. Forwarded to the full City Council.

23-0716 – (Hutt – Soto-Martinez) Motion to approve the street banner campaign being coordinated by the West Adams Neighborhood Council, as a City of Los Angeles Non-Event Street Banner Program for the period of June 2023 to June 2024. Forwarded to the full City Council.

23-0715 – (Raman – Soto-Martinez) Motion to transfer/appropriate funds from the General City Purposes Fund for services in connection with the Council District Four special recognition of Disability Awareness Month on July 5-7, 2023, at City Hall, including the illumination of City Hall and the Sixth Street Viaduct. Forwarded to the full City Council.

Economic Development

23-0592 – (Soto-Martinez – Yaroslavsky – McOsker) Resolution to urge the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to come to the bargaining table and reach a fair deal with the workers of the WGA. Forwarded to the Economic and Community Development Committee.

23-0746 – (Soto-Martinez – McOsker) Motion to direct and authorize the Economic and Workforce Development Department to negotiate with the County of Los Angeles regarding the development of a participation application package for the Hollywood Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District. Forwarded to the Economic and Community Development Committee.

Environment, Water, & Sustainability

17-0447-S4 – (McOsker – Yaroslavsky) Motion to transfer/appropriate funds from the Board of Public Works Fund for expenditures associated with the amortization of oil production facilities and existing wells. Forwarded to the full City Council.

23-0656 – (Yaroslavsky – McOsker) motion to instruct the Bureau of Sanitation and Department of Water and Power, in conjunction with the Bureau of Street Services, Bureau of Engineering, and Department of Recreation and Parks, to report on the methods and approaches to partner, co-develop, and recommend strategic regional projects for inclusion in the 2024 Watershed Investment Strategic Plan annual update for the Safe Clean Water Program. Forwarded to the Energy and Environment Committee.

23-0002-S67 – (Park – Yaroslavsky) Resolution to include in the City’s 2023-24 State Legislative Program a position on AB 1216 (Muratsuchi), which would require the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant to develop, install, operate, and maintain fence-line monitoring systems, if amended to provide for State funding, SCAQMD findings, and periodic community sampling. Forwarded to the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

Housing & Homelessness

23-0002-S65 – (Raman – Soto-Martinez) Resolution to include in the City’s 2023-24 State Legislative Program a position on AB 1738 (Carrillo) which would require the Department of Motor Vehicles to establish the Mobile Homeless Connect Pilot Program in specified areas to assist persons experiencing homelessness with obtaining an identification card. Forwarded to the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

23-0623 – (Yaroslavsky, et al. – Blumenfield) Motion to direct the Department of City Planning, with assistance from the City Attorney, to prepare a draft ordinance codifying the provisions of Executive Directive 1 to the fullest legal extent permissible. Forwarded to the Housing and Homelessness Committee, Personnel, Audits, and Hiring Committee, and the Planning and Land Use Management Committee.

23-0624 – (Yaroslavsky – Raman – Harris-Dawson) Motion to direct the Los Angeles Housing Department, in consultation with the City Attorney and City Administrative Officer, along with relevant departments, to report with recommendations for improvements to the City’s Affordable Housing Managed Pipeline (AHMP) program. Forwarded to the Housing and Homelessness Committee.

23-0660 – (Raman – Yaroslavsky) Motion to authorize the Controller to transfer/allocate Local Early Action Planning (LEAP) funds for geotechnical studies and associated staff costs to determine whether the City-owned property located at 1905 North Highland Avenue is suitable for development as 100 percent affordable or permanent supportive housing. Forwarded to the full City Council.

23-0662 – (Hernandez – Yaroslavsky – Soto-Martinez) Motion to instruct the Chief Legislative Analyst, in coordination with the City Administrative Analyst, Department of Transportation, Bureau of Street Services, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, and relevant City Departments, to provide a list by Council District and map of zones restricting oversized vehicle overnight parking, resources and locations within the City that allow overnight RV parking, their number, citations, and tows. Forwarded to the Transportation Committee.

23-0738 – (Hutt – et al. – Hernandez – Soto-Martinez) Motion to instruct the Housing Department, with the assistance of the City Administrative Officer and the Chief Legislative Analyst, to report with recommendations to require lead and mold inspections as part of Systematic Code Enforcement Program. Forwarded to the Housing and Homelessness Committee.

23-0731 – (Hutt – Hernandez – Soto-Martinez) Motion to request the City Attorney prepare and present a draft ordinance to require all notices to terminate a tenancy for any rental unit subject to the Rent Stabilization Ordinance, Just Cause Ordinance, or other applicable City laws, to be filed with the Housing Department, Mayor’s Office, and Council District. Forwarded to the Housing and Homelessness Committee.

Immigration

23-0654 – (Hernandez – et al. – Yaroslavsky – Hutt) Resolution calling upon Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, California State Attorney General Rob Bonta, and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate and report on whether human trafficking, kidnapping, or any other crime was committed on or before June 14th, 2023, when Governor Gregg Abbott of Texas sent migrants from McAllen, Texas to Los Angeles, California. Forwarded to the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

Miscellaneous

23-0729 – (Hernandez – Yaroslavsky) Motion to transfer/appropriate uncommitted balance funds in the General City Purposes Fund, set aside for The Wall Las Memorias, for additional support of local neighborhood program services and needs in Council District One. Forwarded to the full City Council.

Parks

23-0653 – (Raman – Yaroslavsky) Motion to instruct the Bureau of Engineering, with assistance from the Department of Recreation and Parks and the Department of Water and Power, to report on a project development plan for the construction and maintenance of a trail extension for the Wonder View Trail, from the current southwestern terminus of the trail to a new trailhead on Lake Hollywood Drive. Forwarded to the Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee.

23-0239-S1 – (McOsker – Hernandez – Soto-Martinez) Motion to instruct the Department of Recreation and Parks to report on the process and plan needed to establish a citywide Skatepark Advisory Group. Forwarded to the Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee.

23-0721 – (Raman – Soto-Martinez) Motion to instruct the Bureau of Street Lighting, with the assistance of the Department of Transportation, to report with an analysis and project delivery plan to install sensors and/or other technologies capable of counting pedestrian and vehicles in the vicinity of Lake Hollywood Park, and the east and west Innsdale Trail entrances. Forwarded to the Transportation Committee.

23-0702 – (Soto-Martinez – Raman) Motion to transfer/appropriate AB 1290 funds for supplemental services provided during the period of April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, at Echo Park Lake, in Council District Thirteen. Forwarded to the full City Council.

Planning & Land Use

16-0451-S1 – (Harris-Dawson – Yaroslavsky) Resolution to instruct the City Administrative Officer to identify and appropriate/transfer funds to the Department of Building and Safety, to pay for the costs to secure the nuisance vacated building known as the 108 Motel, located at 10721 South Broadway. Forwarded to the Planning and Land Use Management Committee.

21-1272-S1 – (Yaroslavsky – Harris-Dawson) Motion to instruct the City Administrative Officer to identify and appropriate/transfer funds to the Department of Building and Safety, to pay for costs that could be incurred to secure the nuisance vacated building known as the Habibi Cafe, located at 923-925 South Broxton Avenue. Forwarded to the Planning and Land Use Management Committee.

23-0745 – (Harris-Dawson – Yaroslavsky) Motion to request the City Attorney, with the assistance of the Planning Department, City Administrative Officer, and Department of Building and Safety, to prepare and present an ordinance to amend Municipal Code Section 91.8906 (Repair and Demolition Fund), as an eligible funding source when the Council and Department of City Planning make public nuisance declarations. Forwarded to the Planning and Land Use Management Committee.

State Legislative Positions

23-0002-S63 – (Price – Soto-Martinez) Resolution to include in the City’s 2023-24 State Legislative Program a position on SB 525 (Durazo), Healthcare Worker Minimum Wage, which would increase wages for healthcare workers throughout California. Forwarded to the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

23-0002-S66 – (Raman – Yaroslavsky) Resolution to include in the City’s 2023-24 State Legislative Program a position on SB 244 (Eggman), which would require the manufacturers of electronics or appliance products to make available the parts, tools, and service materials needed to diagnose, maintain, and repair their products, to product owners and service and repair facilities. Forwarded to the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

23-0002-S68 – (Yaroslavsky – Raman) Motion to include in the City’s 2023-24 State Legislative Program a position on AB 1572 (Friedman) to prohibit the use of potable water for irrigation of nonfunctional turf purposes. Forwarded to the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

23-0002-S70 – (Hutt – Yaroslavsky – Blumenfield) Motion to include in the City’s 2023-24 State Legislative Program a position on AB 1167 (W. Carrillo), the Orphan Well Prevention Act, which would require that buyers and operators of oil and gas wells post a bond sufficient to cover the full cost of plugging, abandonment and site restoration after production stops. Forwarded to the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

23-0002-S71 – (Park – Yaroslavsky – Lee) Resolution include in the City’s 2023-24 State Legislative Program a position on SB 423 (Wiener), if amended, which would maintain the Coastal Zone exemption and provide an unconditional exemption for the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones. Forwarded to the Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

Streets & Traffic Safety

23-0706 – (Raman – Yaroslavsky) Motion to instruct the Department of Transportation, with the assistance of the City Administrative Officer, to report on establishing a Parking Meter Zone (PMZ) on Canyon Drive, overlaying a PMZ over a Preferential Parking District, and creating a special fund for PMZ parking revenue. Forwarded to the Transportation Committee.

23-0705 – (Raman – Soto-Martinez) Motion to instruct the Bureau of Engineering, in coordination with the Department of Transportation, to report with a project development plan for the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Lake Canyon Drive and Mulholland Highway, and options to concretize the dirt parkway on all sections of Canyon Lake Drive, from Arrowhead Drive to Mulholland Highway. Forwarded to the Public Works Committee.

23-0701 – (Raman – Soto-Martinez) Motion to instruct the Bureau of Engineering, with the assistance of the City Administrative Officer, to report with recommendations to replace the temporary fencing on Mulholland Highway with a permanent option to deter vehicles from stopping along this two-lane segment. Forwarded to the Public Works Committee.

17-1115-S1 – (Raman – Yaroslavsky) Motion to instruct the Department of Transportation to report on potential prohibition of tour bus operations in the area bounded by Barham Boulevard, the Santa Monica Mountains ridgeline, Western Canyon Road, Franklin Avenue, and the U.S. 101 Freeway. Forwarded to the Transportation Committee.