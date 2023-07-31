Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

National Night Out Events – Tomorrow!

By Elizabeth Fuller

If you’re looking for something fun for the whole family tomorrow night, Tuesday, August 1 will mark the 40th annual National Night Out – the yearly “community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.” And there will be two big events in our local area – one for each of our local LAPD Divisions.

Wilshire Division

First, LAPD’s Wilshire Division is teaming with the Melrose Village Neighborhood Alliance, Melrose Action, City Council District 5, the Mid City West Neighborhood Council and the Melrose Business District for a celebration at the Poinsettia Park Recreation Center, 7341 Willoughby Ave.  It will feature a screening of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” a live band, exhibits on demonstrations promoting crime prevention, food from In ‘n’ Out and Pink’s Hotdogs, prizes…and more.

The event is free, starts at 6 p.m., and will be fun and appropriate for the whole family.

 

Olympic Division

Meanwhile, Olympic Division will join the celebration with a big community get-together at the Olympic Community Police Station, 1130 S. Vermont Ave., also featuring food, drinks, jumpers, games, prizes, and more.  Also starting at 6 p.m., all free, and all fun for the whole family.  Join in to meet friends and neighbors, and build your sense of community and neighborhood camaraderie.

 

Elizabeth Fuller
Elizabeth Fuller was born and raised in Minneapolis, MN but has lived in LA since 1991 - with deep roots in both the Sycamore Square and West Adams Heights-Sugar Hill neighborhoods. She spent 10 years with the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council, volunteers at Wilshire Crest Elementary School, and is the co-owner/publisher of the Buzz.
