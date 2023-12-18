November & December Motions from City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky and Hugo Soto-Martinez

Each month, we track the city council motions introduced by our local City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky (CD5) and Hugo Soto-Martinez (CD 13). Motions are the first step in the lengthy process of creating a new city ordinance. Once a motion is filed, it is sent to the appropriate City Council committee(s) for review, discussion, and votes. Tracking individual motions is a good way to stay informed about our Councilmembers’ concerns and activity, as well as specific issues you might be interested in. For more information about a motion, to read its full text, or to track its progress through the Council process, just click on the Council File number next to each item below. You can even subscribe to e-mail updates on motions you’re interested in by clicking the envelope-shaped icon near the top of the screen on each Council File page.

These were the motions introduced by our representatives during the months of November and December, 2023.

Celebrations & Commemorations

23-1270 – (Hutt – et al. – Soto-Martinez) Motion to direct the City Engineer to begin the process of co-naming Coliseum Place, from Victoria Avenue to Crenshaw Boulevard, with Diane Watson Way. Forwarded to the Public Works Committee.

Energy & Environment

23-0002-S96 – (Krekorian – Yaroslavsky) Resolution to include in the City’s 2023-24 Federal Legislative Program a position on H.R. 6013 (Correa), the Promoting Reduction of Emissions Through Landscaping Equipment Act, which would create a federal tax credit for the purchase of emission-free gardening equipment. Forwarded to the Rules, Elections and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

23-1323 – (McOsker – Yaroslavsky) Motion to instruct the Department of City Planning, with the assistance of relevant departments and in consultation with the City Attorney, to prepare a report with recommendations to remedy any violations of land use, building and safety and fire codes, and road, geological, and structural damage caused by the various active oil wells located in proximity to the 700 block of West 129th Street, in the Harbor Gateway community. Forwarded to the Planning and Land Use Management Committee.

23-1333 – (Krekorian – McOsker – Yaroslavsky) Motion to instruct the Department of Water and Power to report on their existing process for reviewing and adopting new technologies related to solar and battery system installations and meter socket adaptors in commercial and residential properties. Forwarded to the Energy and Environment Committee.

23-1352 – (Yaroslavsky – McOsker) Motion to direct the Los Angeles Fire Department, Petroleum Administrator, and other departments as appropriate, to investigate violations over the past twenty years by the operator of the pipeline serving the West Pico drill site, prepare options for termination, and on the status of citywide pipelines. Forwarded to the Energy and Environment Committee.

23-1391 – (Raman – Yaroslavsky) Motion to instruct the Department of Building and Safety, in consultation with listed departments, to report with recommendations for updating the Los Angeles Green Building Code to create a framework that sets limits on the embodied carbon, requires less carbon-intensive building materials, and incentivizes the reduction of construction waste. Forwarded to the Energy and Environment Committee, and the Planning and Land Use Management Committee.

Historic Preservation

23-1283 – (Yaroslavsky – Park) Motion to initiate consideration of the property located at 10430 West Bellagio Road, as a City Historic-Cultural Monument, and instruct the Department of City Planning to prepare the application for review and consideration by the Cultural Heritage Commission. Forwarded to the Planning and Land Use Management Committee.

Housing & Homelessness

23-1245 – (Yaroslavsky for Raman – Soto-Martinez) Motion to instruct the City Administrative Officer, Chief Legislative Analyst, and Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, and requesting the City Attorney, to prepare a review of contracts related to homelessness to determine which contracts include regular staff and operational cost-of-living adjustments, and any gaps borne by providers. Forwarded to the Homelessness and Poverty Committee.

23-1273 – (Blumenfield – Soto-Martinez – Raman) Motion to instruct the Chief Legislative Analyst and City Administrative Officer, with the assistance of the Housing Department, to report on ULA revenues collected in excess of the amount approved in the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget and recommendations for disbursement consistent with the ULA Ordinance and City financial policies, and request the ULA Citizen Oversight Committee provide program allocation recommendations. Forwarded to the Budget, Finance and Innovation Committee, and the Housing and Homelessness Committee.

22-1205-S2 – (Soto-Martinez – McOsker) Motion to amend the Council Action of November 8, 2023, to authorize the Community Investment for Families Department to negotiate and execute contract amendments with the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, for projects Lafayette Park and 327 Harbor Boulevard Apartment. Forwarded to the full City Council.

22-1205-S3 – (Yaroslavsky – McOsker) Motion to authorize the Los Angeles Housing Department to execute a Seventh Amendment to Contract C-131043 with Bitfocus, Inc., for the continued use of the client file management system and to convert the files into a readable format for the new Eccovia system. Forwarded to the Housing and Homelessness Committee.

23-1372 – (Yaroslavsky – Harris-Dawson) Motion to direct the Chief Legislative Analyst, with assistance of the Los Angeles Housing Department and input from relevant agencies, to report with an analysis of recent insurance increases faced by supportive and affordable housing developers and homeless service providers. Forwarded to the Housing and Homelessness Committee.

23-1378 – (Harris-Dawson – Krekorian – Yaroslavsky) Motion to adopt a Resolution and findings as required by AB 2234 (Rivas), to extend the deadline to comply with its Internet Permitting Requirements, to allow post entitlement phase permits of housing development projects to be applied for, completed, and retrieved by the applicant on a local agency’s internet website. Forwarded to the full City Council.

23-1379 – (Yaroslavsky – Blumenfield) Motion to allocate funds from the General City Purposes Fund to the Jewish Free Loan Association, to provide personal loans and grants associated with rental assistance and housing-related costs for residents in Council District Five. Forwarded to the full City Council.

23-1381 – (Yaroslavsky – McOsker) Motion to direct the Los Angeles Housing Department to report on the projects in the City’s affordable and supportive housing pipelines in need of Project Based Vouchers (PBV’s), anticipated award timelines and availability, and modifications needed for prompt delivery. Forwarded to the Housing and Homelessness Committee.

23-1389 – (Raman – Soto-Martinez) Motion to transfer/appropriate funds from the General City Purposes Fund for supplemental services to be coordinated by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority under Contract C-137223, for the A Bridge Home Riverside Ambassadors Program. Forwarded to the full City Council.

21-0112-S2 – (Raman – Yaroslavsky) Motion to instruct and authorize the Los Angeles Housing Department to execute a Second Amendment to Contract C-139548 with the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, to complete the Homekey Round 2 projects. Forwarded to the full City Council.

Labor & Personnel

23-1364 – (Rodriguez – Soto-Martinez) Motion to instruct the Police Department to report on efforts to monitor and combat forced labor practices conducted by entities operating in the City and region, and the Procurement Officer and Bureau of Contract Administration on protocols to ensure entities providing goods and services to the City do not engage in forced labor practices. Forwarded to the Public Works Committee.

23-1413 – (Yaroslavsky – Lee) Motion to transfer/appropriate funds from the Public Works Trust Fund for additional resources to support Bureau of Street Lighting personnel for street lighting repairs in Council District Five. Forwarded to the full City Council.

Land Use & Zoning

18-0437-S1 – (Yaroslavsky – Park) Motion to direct the Department of City Planning, with the assistance of the City Attorney, to initiate a Specific Plan Amendment and prepare and present an ordinance for the proposed amendments to the Exposition Corridor Transit Neighborhood Plan, to allow for the use of the Restaurant Beverage Program within all of the Specific Plan’s boundaries. Forwarded to the Planning and Land Use Management Committee.

Miscellaneous

23-1260 – (Raman – Soto-Martinez) Motion to transfer/appropriate funds from the AB 1290 Fund to the Council District Four portion of the Neighborhood Service Enhancements line item in the General City Purposes Fund, in order to fund an outstanding balance. Forwarded to the full City Council.

13-1285-S1 – (Hernandez – Yaroslavsky) Motion to support the Gabrielino/Tongva Nation in their efforts to restore Federal Recognition from the United States Government and urging President Biden and the Unites States Congress to support restoring and granting federal recognition. Forwarded to the Rules, Elections and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

Public Safety

23-1275 – (Yaroslavsky – Rodriguez – et al.) Motion to direct the Community Investment for Families Department, with requested support from the Domestic Violence Alliance and the Domestic Violence Council, to report on the impacts of the projected Victims of Crimes Act funding cuts, on victim and survivor services, and a proposed contingency plan, and the Chief Legislative Analyst to draft a resolution opposing the proposed cuts. Forwarded to the Civil Rights, Equity, Immigration, Aging and Disability Committee.

23-1380 – (Krekorian – Yaroslavsky) Motion to direct the Climate Emergency Management Office, with the assistance of the Recreation and Parks Department, Library Department, Department of Aging, Department on Disability, Emergency Management Department, Chief Legislative Analyst, and Chief Administrative Officer, to report with recommendations to more effectively deploy and coordinate cooling facilities in the City. Forwarded to the Energy and Environment Committee.

16-0010-S33 – (Soto-Martinez – Rodriguez) Motion to reaffirm the findings and reinstate the reward offer for information leading to the identification, apprehension, and conviction of the person responsible for two assaults on August 1, 2016. Forwarded to the full City Council.

23-1414 – (Yaroslavsky – Padilla) Motion to allocate funds from the General City Purposes Fund to Jewish Family Services and to Center for the Pacific Asian Family, to support operational and capital costs for confidential domestic violence shelters located in Council District Five. Forwarded to the full City Council.

Streets & Traffic Safety

23-0011-S6 – (Raman – Soto-Martinez) Motion to transfer/appropriate funds from the Street Furniture Revenue Fund for speed tables along Hyperion Avenue, between Fountain Avenue and Lyric Avenue, and between Lyric Avenue and Tracy Avenue, in Council District Four; and assessing the Department of Transportation authority to lower the speed limit. Forwarded to the Public Works Committee.

Transportation

23-1244 – (Yaroslavsky – et al. – Park) Motion to direct the Department of Transportation, in coordination with the Bureau of Engineering and in consultation with Metro, to report to the City Administrative Officer on approaches to properly account for City-identified First/Last Mile (FLM) improvements implemented or funded by large private developments toward the City’s three percent obligation. Forwarded to the Transportation Committee.