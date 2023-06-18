Prospr Opens Second Location

Prospr owner, Randy Esada at his second location at 158 N. La Brea Blvd.

Prospr, the decorative arts and antique store, has opened a second location at 158 North La Brea Avenue. The new location allows owner and Windsor Square resident Randy Esada, to accommodate his growing furniture business which includes antiques, reproductions and his own designs as well. The flagship shop at 7407 Beverly Blvd. will continue to focus on small decorative pieces.

Like the Beverly shop, the contents of the La Brea shop are entirely curated by Esada, who carries a wide selection of pedigree pieces like Biedermeier that mix well with modern decor and lifestyles.

“I buy things that make me look twice,” explained Esada.

Esada followed his passion for decorative arts decades ago leaving a career in management consulting he described as soulless. In 1988, he opened his first shop, Phileas Fogg and Company, on North Larchmont Blvd. Esada is very active in the community and has developed a loyal following over the decades. His shops have moved from Larchmont to Melrose to Beverly over the years and he has also successfully developed an online presence expanding his business. You can find his collections on Chairsh.com, Firstdibs.com and Incollect.com.

“I have lots of online shoppers who want come into the store to see an item and then become regular customers,” explained Esada.

The decorative sign from Esada’s first shop on North Larchmont.

Esada has also developed his own line of furnishings including chairs, small tables, lamps and other decorative elements. His longstanding presence in the community also given him entrée to local estates. When his clients decide to refresh their decor or downsize, Esada will often buy back some of the pieces he sold to clients over the years.

“We have the best prices in town for the quality we offer,” said Esada.

Esada gave the Buzz a tour of the new space last week. The La Brea store front showcases larger furniture items like dining tables and bed frames that would not fit in his Beverly Blvd shop. There is also space for Esada to display art as well. His front windows feature the work of local artists, include his husband, painter Dave Wilcox and Windsor Square painter Kathleen Losey.

We ended up take up far more of his time touring the shop in large part because there is so much to see everywhere you look and because Esada is happy to share details on all the pieces in the shop.

Decorative mannequin by Windsor Square artis Kathleen Losey Painting by Dave Wilcox. Carved Italian Sienna Dining Chair designed by Esada. Leather wingback chairs

Child’s chair Collection of items designed by Esada

To celebrate the opening, Esada is offering 25% percent sale in both shops through the month. The La Brea store is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed Sunday. The Beverly store is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and closed Sunday.