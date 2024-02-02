Rainy Day But Mostly Dry Streets

This flooded Jacaranda tree well was the only flooding we saw today.

Today’s rain, though steady, didn’t appear to cause any local flooding. Residents in Hancock Park on Lilian Way and Rossmore Avenue reported the streets were draining there as well. A little less than one and a half inches of rain fell at the Hollywood Reservoir and Downtown LA according to the National Weather Service.

The Hancock Park Homeowners Association reminded residents the neighborhood is prone to flooding during heavy rain, especially blocks on Rossmore, Clinton, Lillian Way, and 3rd Street, and shared the following message from Council Member Katy Yaroslovsky on ways to help limit the amount of damage during flooding as well as reminding residents not attempt to drive through flooded streets.

CD5 spokesman Leo Daube told the Buzz that Councilmember Yarsolavsky has asked LADOT for increased parking enforcement specifically in front of red curb areas with storm drains so residents should be careful where they are parking in the next few days.

“The Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation will be employing its wet weather protocols during these times, which includes a number of proactive and reactive measures aimed at mitigating the impact of excess rainfall. These measures include clearing storm drains and removing bulky items or vegetation from streets and sidewalks that may clog drains during extreme weather, as well as responding to reports of flooding and water buildup that pose safety risks. Sanitation crews will actively monitor storm drains throughout the storms and respond to any situation requiring immediate attention. Here is how you can help us limit the impact of the storm:

If you see a clogged storm drain or a specific area accumulating a large amount of stormwater, please contact LA Sanitation immediately at 800-773-2489.

Do not park your vehicles on streets that are prone to flooding. Cars can block storm drains and may pose a safety risk to you and your neighbors in the event of flooding. There will be LADOT parking enforcement patrols deployed to keep storm drains clear.

Cars can block storm drains and may pose a safety risk to you and your neighbors in the event of flooding. There will be LADOT parking enforcement patrols deployed to keep storm drains clear. Limit any unnecessary trips whenever possible.

If you must use your car, drive with caution and never drive through a flooded street.

The Los Angeles Fire Department provides up to 25 free ready-to-fill sandbags per individual at all Neighborhood Fire Stations, with sand also available for free at Fire Station 82, located at 5769 W. Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles CA 90028.

LA Sanitation crews worked around the clock these past few days to ensure our storm drains and rights of way are clear during this storm. As we prepare for another wet winter, my team and I are directing city departments to do whatever possible to keep our neighborhoods safe. CM Katy Yaroslavsky, District

The next storm, scheduled to arrive Sunday through Tuesday or Wednesday, is expected to bring more rain than today’s storm.