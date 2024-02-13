Recognizing Citrus Square on the National Register of Historic Places

Citrus Square has enough distinguished historic houses and apartments to be recognized on the National Register as a Historic District. (photo from James Dastoli)

Surveys have estimated that there are enough distinguished historic houses and apartments in Citrus Square to be recognized on the National Register as a Historic District. This evening at 6 p.m., residents are hosting a Zoom call with guest speaker Ken Bernstein, the City of LA’s historic preservation officer, to discuss the process of preparing and submitting an application for the neighborhood.

All residents and property owners in Citrus Square, the neighborhoods between La Brea and Highland, north of 3rd up to Rosewood, are invited to join the call Zoom to learn more about what historic district designation would mean and how it would benefit the neighborhood. Examples of distinguished buildings in Citrus Square. (photos from James Dastoli)

When it was first developed in the mid-1920’s, Citrus Square was a neighborhood roughly understood as bounded by Sycamore Avenue on the west, Citrus Avenue on the east, 3rd Street on the south, and up to Clinton on the north. Today, that area is represented in the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council by Area 2/Citrus Square (south of Beverly Blvd.) and Area 8/Melrose (north of Beverly Blvd.). Unlike surrounding neighborhoods, however, Citrus Square does not have its own homeowners’ association so interested residents have formed a group to pursue getting the neighborhood designated a historic district.

