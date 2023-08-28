The Ebell of Los Angeles Announces ’23/’24 Season of Programming Centered on Amplifying Women’s Voices

Sponsored

The Ebell of Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring women and building community through arts, culture, and education, has for the first time, announced a full season of programming at its historic campus in the Hancock Park/Windsor Square area of Los Angeles. While The Ebell has hosted thousands of events serving the community for the last century, this is the first time the organization has announced a season in full, with a specific focus on amplifying the voices of women in Los Angeles. The line-up bursts with opportunities for Angelenos to enjoy innovative performances, thought-provoking discussions, illuminating workshops, films, brunches and so much more, all focused on showcasing the accomplishments, challenges, and stories of the women of Los Angeles.

“Since its founding in 1894, The Ebell of LA has centered on supporting and inspiring women with a focus on arts, cultural, and scholarship opportunities. Our iconic campus continues to serve as a gathering place for women and the larger community where culture, community, arts, and education all intersect. Our historic building, gardens, and theatre host Los Angeles’ most meaningful milestone celebrations and private events as well as some of the most inspirational performances, thoughtful discussions, informational classes and workshops, and much more,” said Laurie Schechter, President of the Board of Directors for The Ebell of Los Angeles. “We have connected with political leaders, musicians, writers, artists, and enthusiastic partners to shine a light on local women and amplify their voices. We are extremely proud to present this season, bringing together some of the biggest names in music, theater, literature, and scholarship to tell such unique and interesting stories.”

SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

Opening the Season

The season kicks off with Respect , an electrifying concert celebrating the music of the women’s movement, in partnership with MUSE/IQUE , a nonprofit performing arts organization seeking to make radically engaging live music experiences accessible.

On September 24, The Ebell’s historic wrought-iron doors swing wide open to welcome all who have ever been curious about the magnificent campus and gardens with a Community Open House . Visitors can tour the grounds, meet the women of The Ebell, and enjoy an informational fair with organizations from around Los Angeles representing music, dance, theater, and visual arts.

The Opening Day luncheon on Monday, October 9, continues the tradition of featuring inspiring women of Los Angeles, with special guest Susanne Whatley , host of LAist’s Morning Edition,” a native Angeleno and a powerhouse in Southern California and network news.

Musical Offerings

Live musical performances featuring all female and other unique groups will take the various stages across The Ebell campus throughout the season.

On October 19, the all-female mariachi group, Las Colibrí , kicks off the Live in the Lounge series, which will showcase musical performers in The Ebell’s historic and breathtaking lounge.

The all-women Saltando Strings Ensemble will make multiple appearances with composer Nathan Wang, offering programs celebrating the music of movies (November 13) and Lunar New Year (February 5).

Vox Femina Los Angeles, a choral performance group giving voice to women, presents Mosaics from the Middle East on February 25, a concert celebrating the beauty and diversity of the Middle East by interweaving the music of both the Arabic and Jewish cultures.

African Americans for LA Opera returns to The Ebell presenting two annual recitals for both Black History Month and Father’s Day .

Additional musical performers include LA-Native lyric soprano Michele Patzakis , The Von Chaps , 6th Act , mezzo-soprano Erin Alford with pianist Dr. Clara Chang and The Ebell’s very own all-female volunteer chorale group .

Women’s History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, March at The Ebell will offer no shortage of opportunities to learn about and celebrate HER-story.

The organization will host the inaugural Symposium on Women’s History in Los Angeles on March 7; this day-long seminar is the culmination of a series of free public scholarship programs all focused on aspects of women’s history in LA, curated by distinguished residents of The Ebell Institute for the Study of Women’s History (TEI).

Playwright and actress Amy Simon will perform her one-woman show SHE’S HISTORY! a “her-storical and edutaining” one-woman show based on diaries, letters, and interviews of significant women.

Following its world premiere at the Wilshire Ebell last year, The Everywhere of Her will offer six performances for students throughout the month. This musical dramatic interpretation is ideal for older elementary students and highlights the stories of three influential and historical Los Angeles Women of Color.

In Conversation

Scholars, artists, innovators, and authors from all walks of life will participate in thought-provoking discussions throughout the season.

The Ebell and Writer’s Bloc continue their collaboration with authors to discuss their latest works kicking things off with Amy Schneider , author of In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of Curious Life .

Stories From the Front Line, an organization that aims to raise awareness to promote housing solutions by elevating stories of the lived homeless experience, will host a discussion on solutions for unhoused college students and young adults .

In honor of Veterans Day , The Ebell and the Mindful Veteran Project join together in music and reflection to remember and acknowledge those who have served.

And when spring arrives, gardeners and architecture enthusiasts from around the country will convene in Los Angeles at The Ebell for The Garden Conservancy’s Frank Lloyd Wright Garden Symposium , which will focus on the famed architect’s Southern California work and inspiration.

Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum , who was recently appointed to run LA’s Homeless Services Authority, headlines the Homelessness in Los Angeles — The Pathway Forward dialogue taking place in October.

Attorney and Los Angeles City Councilmember currently representing the Fifth District, Katy Yaroslavsky , will partake in a discussion surrounding her unique experiences in city government and the approaches and partnerships giving way to long-lasting solutions for Angelenos.

Several medical experts will be offering their expertise to various discussions throughout the season. Guests can join gynecologic oncologist, Dr. Sanaz Memarzadeh for a cup of coffee and learn about the impact our genetics might have on the development of gynecologic cancers. Dr. Assal Habibi, of USC’s Brain and Creativity Institute, will review the latest research on the relationship between music and the brain, and the essential role music plays in health, wellness, and development. Cardiologist and researcher, Dr. Noel Bairey Merz will dive deep into women’s heart health and the 50-year knowledge gap between what we know about heart disease for women, as compared to men.

Focusing on the Arts

Nodding to its origins as one of the first places in Los Angeles to exhibit women’s art, The Ebell’s ‘23/’24 season also highlights important conversations and celebrations of the local arts scene and female storytellers.

Arts for LA will host its annual State of the Arts Summit in October which features a keynote address from Snehal Desai, Artistic Director of Center Theatre Group , who will address recurring economic and social barriers and encourage bold collaborative approaches to revitalize and reimagine the creative economy.

Artist, curator, and MacArthur Award recipient, Julie Ault, will lead a discussion celebrating LA cultural figure and artist Corita Kent, specifically her photography, for Corita Day in November.

In partnership with Writer’s Bloc and the Holocaust Museum LA, VILNA: A RESISTANCE STORY will tell the poignant story of the real-life Jewish resistance fighters and artists from the Vilna ghetto in an hour-long, special performance with the actors accompanied by piano.

Award-winning storyteller and environmental activist, Vicki Juditz will present her Adventures of the Green Housewife , a hilarious romp through one woman’s efforts to go perfectly green.

Beloved Ebell Traditions

The signature celebratory gatherings that are beloved by both The Ebell members and the local community alike, also take their rightful place in this season’s line up.

The annual Holiday Boutique and Luncheon will serve as one of the best holiday shopping opportunities featuring the work of local makers and artists, along with a champagne lunch.

Members of The Ebell will celebrate the organization’s founding and focus this year on the 1950s, with the theme “Mid-Century Matters,” for the annual Charter Day luncheon and fashion show .

Film favorites, Hocus Pocus and Clueless anchor fun-filled celebrations for Halloween and Galentine’s Day. A special screening of The Jessica Cabin , an award-winning “supernatural comedy,” will include a talkback with the filmmakers.

The annual Mother’s Day Brunch will once again offer a relaxing and beautiful setting to celebrate Mom, and other special women, with entertainment and a delicious meal in the garden.

For complete listings and details about The Ebell’s 2023/24 season events, please visit https://ebellofla.org/press/upcoming-23-24-season/

