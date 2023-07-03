Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Work Beginning on La Brea Bus Priority Lanes

By Elizabeth Fuller

On Wednesday, July 5, Metro and the LA Department of Transportation will begin installing the first phase of the new bus priority lanes planned for La Brea Ave., between Olympic Blvd. on the south, and Sunset Blvd. on the north. The new lanes are designed to provide faster, more reliable, and more equitable transit along this major corridor, which serves more than 12,000 daily riders on the 212 bus line.

According to Metro, the work will begin on Wednesday and continue on weekdays only (Monday-Friday) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for approximately 4-6 weeks.

When complete, the new lanes will be reserved exclusively for bus traffic in both directions during weekday peak traffic hours from 7-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.  During non-peak hours – midday, evenings, overnight, weekends, and holidays – the lanes will be available for street parking.

During the construction period, there will be temporary lane closures “as necessary” on La Brea, and parking will be temporarily prohibited during work hours on one side of the street at a time. There will be signs providing detour information for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

After the segment of the project from Sunset to Olympic is completed, work will proceed south from Olympic to the lanes’ eventual end at Coliseum St.  Hours of operation on that segment, when complete, will be 7-10 a.m. and 3-7 p.m.

For more information, see metro.net/labrea, or call the project hotline at (213) 922-4869, or email [email protected].

