Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Larchmont Village Events

Brookside Block Party Returns

By Elizabeth Fuller

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brookside neighborhood’s long-running block party returned for its 41st installment on Sunday, September 17. The weather was a bit cloudy, but also cool enough for all to enjoy, and the event drew a large crowd. Highlights included live mariachi music, a DJ, dog show, pie and watermelon eating contests, a raffle featuring items donated by local schools and businesses, and face painting, a bounce house, water slide, and obstacle course for the kids. There was also a baking contest, a neighborhood potluck, tacos from Pinches Tacos, and paletas from Mateo’s Ice Cream. And to top it all off, representatives of our local Fire Station 29 visited with a large ladder truck, boosting excited kids up to explore.

Event contributors included Tailwaggers, Trejo’s Tacos, Guayaki Yerba Mate, Met Him at a Bar, Center for Yoga, Jason Boswell, Larchmont Charter School, Wilshire Crest Elementary School, St. James Episcopal School, Pinches Tacos, Club Pilates, Bounce LA, Louis the Loafer, Mutt Gutt, CD 5 and City Councilmember Katy Yaroskavsky, Pet Joy, Wilshire Golf and Country Club, and Matteo’s Ice Cream.

Here are some scenes from the big day.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Elizabeth Fuller
Elizabeth Fuller
Elizabeth Fuller was born and raised in Minneapolis, MN but has lived in LA since 1991 - with deep roots in both the Sycamore Square and West Adams Heights-Sugar Hill neighborhoods. She spent 10 years with the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council, volunteers at Wilshire Crest Elementary School, and is the co-owner/publisher of the Buzz.
Previous article
Larchmont’s Kristin Burr Joins Music Center Board
Next article
Taste of Larchmont Tonight!

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest Articles

Load more

Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

[email protected] [email protected]

(323) 741-4651
584 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90004

© 2023 Larchmont Buzz | Privacy Policy

.printfriendly { padding: 0 0 60px 50px; }