Brookside Block Party Returns

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brookside neighborhood’s long-running block party returned for its 41st installment on Sunday, September 17. The weather was a bit cloudy, but also cool enough for all to enjoy, and the event drew a large crowd. Highlights included live mariachi music, a DJ, dog show, pie and watermelon eating contests, a raffle featuring items donated by local schools and businesses, and face painting, a bounce house, water slide, and obstacle course for the kids. There was also a baking contest, a neighborhood potluck, tacos from Pinches Tacos, and paletas from Mateo’s Ice Cream. And to top it all off, representatives of our local Fire Station 29 visited with a large ladder truck, boosting excited kids up to explore.

Event contributors included Tailwaggers, Trejo’s Tacos, Guayaki Yerba Mate, Met Him at a Bar, Center for Yoga, Jason Boswell, Larchmont Charter School, Wilshire Crest Elementary School, St. James Episcopal School, Pinches Tacos, Club Pilates, Bounce LA, Louis the Loafer, Mutt Gutt, CD 5 and City Councilmember Katy Yaroskavsky, Pet Joy, Wilshire Golf and Country Club, and Matteo’s Ice Cream.

Here are some scenes from the big day.