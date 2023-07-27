Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Duer Grand Opening Celebrations This Weekend!

Performance apparel company, DUER just opened its latest flagship location on Larchmont Boulevard. Check out their GRAND OPENING WEEKEND celebrations happening this Friday, July 28th to Sunday, July 30th. Come join us at 129 LARCHMONT BLVD for some live music, drinks, prizing and more.

DUER’s new store will be fully stocked with the brand’s complete collection of comfort-driven pants, tops, jumpsuits, outerwear, and more. Check out all the innovative performance fabrics and styles that Duer has to offer and experience “the world’s most comfortable pants” firsthand!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JULY 28th & 29th – 11AM to 7PM
SUNDAY, JULY 20th – 10AM to 5PM

Hope to see you there!

