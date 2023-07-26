GWNC Land Use Committee Supports Neighbors Efforts to Close Party House

Residents of the 300 and 400 blocks of North Plymouth Blvd in Larchmont Village got some support from the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council’s Land Use Committee at their meeting last night for their efforts to close down a party house at 300 N. Plymouth Blvd. Dozens of residents attended the meeting last night to ask the committee to help them stop the ongoing nuisance in their neighborhood.

Delilah Loud, a 30-year resident, who has become the leader of the neighborhood coalition told the committee the neighborhood effort started with just eight homeowners and has now grown to 40 residents.

“This house is more than a nuisance,” Loud told the committee. “Organizers promote events with $1,500 ticket prices, offering unlimited alcohol and other recreational drugs to underage guests, that are promoted on social media resulting in very large parties several times a week. We have seen aggressive behavior toward to residents, unlawful parking, excessive garbage on our properties and in the street, public urination, and the list goes on.”

“Initiatives we have taken include, alerting Council District 13 staff, but they have not yet responded, alerting LAPD Olympic Division who has sent additional patrol car but has not yet cited anyone. Additionally, we have notified LA City Planning, LA DBS, the Neighborhood Prosecutors Office at the City Attorney, Alcohol Beverage Control, the IRS and local media,” continued Loud. “We ask you to consider the inappropriate use of this property and support our coalition by putting pressure on the designated city agencies who can help shut this down.”

Loud invited residents to share their personal experiences of incidents of vandalism, burglaries and intimidation experienced during crowded party events.

David Cavalier, who lives next door with his wife and young son, told the committee his son cannot play outside in their backyard because of the noise and smoke from coming from the house. Parties take place in the afternoons as well as the evenings often disturbing his sleep.

Nelson Monsod told the committee he and his family live with his mother in his childhood home located right behind the party house. Monsod returned home with his family to care for his mother who suffers from dementia and stage 3 cancer. Monsod said the quiet and the peace of the neighborhood where he grew up had been destroyed by the party house.

“Within one year we have witnessed four noise ordinance violations from parties with loud music that goes all night until 2 a.m. in the morning,” said Monsod. “Our streets are overcrowded with parking, leaving vomit, beer cans and alcohol bottles behind for us to clean up.”

After nearly an hour of listening to residents and offering suggestions, the committee voted to send a motion to the GWNC Board requesting CD13, LAPD, City PLanning, the Department of Building and Safety, the City Attorney’s office, Film LA and all other relevant city agencies actively support the North Plymouth Blvd coalition in their efforts to close the party house at 300 N. Plymouth Blvd.

Loud, a television marketing executive who said she is a complete novice at neighborhood issues, told the Buzz she was pleased the committee was engaged and responsive. Though she knows the authority to close the house down lies with city agencies taking coordinated action to enforce the city’s party house ordinance. Loud told the Buzz she deeply appreciated the counsel and ongoing support of Sam Uretsky, a Larchmont Village resident who closed down a party house at 310 N. Lucerne Blvd.

300 N. Plymouth has been a problematic property in the neighborhood for years. In 2018, residents complained to the committee about difficulty parking in the neighborhood. At the time, 300 N. Plymouth was owned by a company called Mansion Mates that advertised room rentals (some in dormitory-style bunks) to students and young professionals. The house was also listed on a website called Ucribs.com but the site is no longer online. Now the property is listed on Gigster.com, a filming locations website.

“The only good thing about this situation is that we have gotten the neighborhood together, we have gotten to know each other and we are really looking out for each other,” said Loud. “Otherwise it’s been an exhausting experience and incredibly frustrating.”